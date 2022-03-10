Alabama prison guard charged with assaulting inmate who died

prison, jail

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama corrections officer is criminally accused of using excessive force against an inmate who later died.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said Lt. Mohammad Jenkins was arrested Wednesday on a charge of second-degree assault.

The prison system said an investigation into a Feb. 16 altercation found evidence that Jenkins used excessive force against inmate Victor Russo.

The FBI is reviewing Jefferson County autopsy results that said it’s unclear whether the trauma caused the death of the 60-year-old inmate days later.

Jenkins resigned from the Donaldson Correctional Facility after his arrest.

3/10/2022 10:31:25 AM (GMT -6:00)