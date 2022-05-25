Ivey cruises to win in Republican primary with 55% of vote
By WVUA Digital Reporter Jas Orr
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will once again be representing the Republican ticket November’s General Election.
In unofficial results Tuesday night, Ivey sailed ahead of her fellow candidates with 55% of the vote, while Lindy Blanchard garnered 19% and Tim James got 15%.
In the Democratic primary race, Yolanda Rochelle Flowers and Malika Sanders Fortier are heading into a runoff. Flowers and Fortier each have around 33% of the vote.
Democratic Primary – Alabama Governor
The Democratic candidates running for Alabama governor
-
Yolanda Rochelle Flowers D
33.1%
47,350
-
Malika Sanders Fortier D
33.0%
47,252
-
Patricia Salter Jamieson D
11.5%
16,443
-
Arthur Kennedy D
9.5%
13,565
-
Doug "New Blue" Smith D
7.3%
10,423
-
Chad "Chig" Martin D
5.7%
8,096
143,129
Republican Primary – Governor
The Republican candidates running for Alabama governor
-
Kay Ivey * R
55.3%
302,259
-
Lindy Blanchard R
19.2%
105,195
-
Tim James R
15.5%
85,012
-
Lew Burdette R
6.2%
34,028
-
Dean Odle R
1.8%
9,961
-
Donald Trent Jones R
0.6%
3,406
-
Dave Thomas R
0.5%
2,557
-
Stacy Lee George R
0.4%
2,116
-
Dean Young R
0.4%
2,171
* Incumbent
546,705
