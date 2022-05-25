Alabama Primary Elections – Tuscaloosa County Races
Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee
Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 2
The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 2
-
Brenda T. Cephus D
22.1%
171
-
Lisa Ward D
21.7%
168
-
Olivia Davis D
21.6%
167
-
Bonnie Black D
13.4%
104
-
Abigail Morgan D
11.8%
91
-
Cathy Turner D
9.4%
73
Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 3
The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 3
-
Sonya McKinstry D
33.0%
530
-
Lisa Young D
20.0%
322
-
Brandy Hyche D
12.4%
199
-
Mona F. Guin D
12.3%
198
-
Helen W. Smith D
9.6%
154
-
Lee Elaa Oglesbee D
6.5%
104
-
Gillie Presley D
6.2%
99
Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 4
The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 4
-
LaQuishia (Que) Chandler D
30.9%
1,280
-
Katie Terrell D
19.8%
823
-
Cinderella Williams D
15.3%
634
-
Amber Buck D
13.6%
564
-
Tasha Coryell D
10.6%
440
-
Emily Altman D
9.8%
407
Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 1
The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 1
-
Tommy Hyche D
24.5%
316
-
Reginald Perkins D
17.6%
227
-
James (Jim) Taylor D
17.3%
223
-
Jason P. Bailey D
14.0%
180
-
Paul L. Stephens D
13.4%
173
-
Murray Daniel Silverstone D
13.3%
171
Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 2
The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 2
-
Fred Foster D
25.9%
192
-
Quincy Hall D
22.3%
165
-
Dexter Lowery D
20.8%
154
-
Larry Tucker D
15.8%
117
-
Madison Parks D
15.1%
112
Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 3
The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 3
-
Marvin Lucas D
21.8%
357
-
Eric Gaines D
16.2%
265
-
Rodney T. Pelt Sr. D
14.1%
231
-
Bill Foster D
11.7%
191
-
Russell Howard D
11.3%
185
-
Tom Fanning D
9.5%
155
-
Quinarlio Kelly Jr. D
9.0%
147
-
Chase Wrenn D
4.0%
65
-
John S. Ryba D
2.6%
43
Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 4
The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 4
-
Reginald Murray D
38.2%
1,569
-
Paul Wiley Sanders Sr. D
22.7%
933
-
Mike Altman D
16.6%
682
-
Jarnes Crowder D
15.8%
651
-
Rush Watson D
6.7%
275
Tuscaloosa County Republican Executive Committee
Republican Primary – State Republican Executive Committee, Tuscaloosa County, Place No. 1
The Republican candidates running for State Republican Executive Committee, Tuscaloosa County, Place No. 1
-
Rachel W. Almond R
64.8%
6,442
-
Hunter Weathers R
35.2%
3,505
Republican Primary – State Republican Executive Committee, Tuscaloosa County, Place No. 8
The Republican candidates running for State Republican Executive Committee, Tuscaloosa County, Place No. 8
-
Charles A. Brown R
72.8%
7,134
-
Lela K. Waters R
27.2%
2,664