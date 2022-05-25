Alabama Primary Elections – Tuscaloosa County Races

Tuscaloosa County Elex Results

 

 

Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee

Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 2

The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 2

  • Brenda T. Cephus  D 22.1%
    171
  • Lisa Ward  D 21.7%
    168
  • Olivia Davis  D 21.6%
    167
  • Bonnie Black  D 13.4%
    104
  • Abigail Morgan  D 11.8%
    91
  • Cathy Turner  D 9.4%
    73
774
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 3

The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 3

  • Sonya McKinstry  D 33.0%
    530
  • Lisa Young  D 20.0%
    322
  • Brandy Hyche  D 12.4%
    199
  • Mona F. Guin  D 12.3%
    198
  • Helen W. Smith  D 9.6%
    154
  • Lee Elaa Oglesbee  D 6.5%
    104
  • Gillie Presley  D 6.2%
    99
1,606
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 4

The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 4

  • LaQuishia (Que) Chandler  D 30.9%
    1,280
  • Katie Terrell  D 19.8%
    823
  • Cinderella Williams  D 15.3%
    634
  • Amber Buck  D 13.6%
    564
  • Tasha Coryell  D 10.6%
    440
  • Emily Altman  D 9.8%
    407
4,148
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 1

The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 1

  • Tommy Hyche  D 24.5%
    316
  • Reginald Perkins  D 17.6%
    227
  • James (Jim) Taylor  D 17.3%
    223
  • Jason P. Bailey  D 14.0%
    180
  • Paul L. Stephens  D 13.4%
    173
  • Murray Daniel Silverstone  D 13.3%
    171
1,290
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 2

The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 2

  • Fred Foster  D 25.9%
    192
  • Quincy Hall  D 22.3%
    165
  • Dexter Lowery  D 20.8%
    154
  • Larry Tucker  D 15.8%
    117
  • Madison Parks  D 15.1%
    112
740
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 3

The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 3

  • Marvin Lucas  D 21.8%
    357
  • Eric Gaines  D 16.2%
    265
  • Rodney T. Pelt Sr.  D 14.1%
    231
  • Bill Foster  D 11.7%
    191
  • Russell Howard  D 11.3%
    185
  • Tom Fanning  D 9.5%
    155
  • Quinarlio Kelly Jr.  D 9.0%
    147
  • Chase Wrenn  D 4.0%
    65
  • John S. Ryba  D 2.6%
    43
1,639
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 4

The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 4

  • Reginald Murray  D 38.2%
    1,569
  • Paul Wiley Sanders Sr.  D 22.7%
    933
  • Mike Altman  D 16.6%
    682
  • Jarnes Crowder  D 15.8%
    651
  • Rush Watson  D 6.7%
    275
4,110
Last updated:

Tuscaloosa County Republican Executive Committee

Republican Primary – State Republican Executive Committee, Tuscaloosa County, Place No. 1

The Republican candidates running for State Republican Executive Committee, Tuscaloosa County, Place No. 1

  • Rachel W. Almond  R 64.8%
    6,442
  • Hunter Weathers  R 35.2%
    3,505
9,947
Last updated:

Republican Primary – State Republican Executive Committee, Tuscaloosa County, Place No. 8

The Republican candidates running for State Republican Executive Committee, Tuscaloosa County, Place No. 8

  • Charles A. Brown  R 72.8%
    7,134
  • Lela K. Waters  R 27.2%
    2,664
9,798
Last updated:

