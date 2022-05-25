Alabama Primary Elections – Full West Alabama Race Results
Here is a comprehensive list of Alabama’s primary election results. Results are organized from state to local level and will be updated throughout the night.
Results will not be certified until May 31. These results are preliminary.
Governor’s Race
Democratic Primary – Alabama Governor
The Democratic candidates running for Alabama governor
-
Yolanda Rochelle Flowers D
33.1%
47,350
-
Malika Sanders Fortier D
33.0%
47,252
-
Patricia Salter Jamieson D
11.5%
16,443
-
Arthur Kennedy D
9.5%
13,565
-
Doug "New Blue" Smith D
7.3%
10,423
-
Chad "Chig" Martin D
5.7%
8,096
Republican Primary – Governor
The Republican candidates running for Alabama governor
-
Kay Ivey * R
55.3%
302,259
-
Lindy Blanchard R
19.2%
105,195
-
Tim James R
15.5%
85,012
-
Lew Burdette R
6.2%
34,028
-
Dean Odle R
1.8%
9,961
-
Donald Trent Jones R
0.6%
3,406
-
Dave Thomas R
0.5%
2,557
-
Stacy Lee George R
0.4%
2,116
-
Dean Young R
0.4%
2,171
U.S. Senate Race
Democratic Primary – U.S. Senate
The Democratic candidates running for U.S. Senate
-
Will Boyd D
63.9%
89,124
-
Brandaun Dean D
19.2%
26,721
-
Lanny Jackson D
16.9%
23,549
Republican Primary – U.S. Senate
The Republican candidates running for U.S. Senate
-
Katie Britt R
46.1%
240,814
-
Mo Brooks R
28.0%
146,448
-
Mike Durant R
23.0%
120,019
-
Jake Schafer R
1.2%
6,137
-
Karla M. Dupriest R
0.9%
4,830
-
Lillie Boddie R
0.8%
4,068
U.S. Representative Race
Democratic Primary – U.S. Representative, 4th Congressional District
The Democratic candidates running for U.S. Rep., 4th Congressional District
-
Rick Neighbors D
57.3%
1,827
-
Rhonda Gore D
42.7%
1,360
Statewide Races
Republican Primary – Attorney General
The Republican candidates running for Alabama Attorney General
-
Steve Marshall R
89.7%
430,261
-
Harry Bartlett Still III R
10.3%
49,667
Republican Primary – Secretary of State
The Republican candidates running for Alabama Secretary of State
-
Jim Zeigler R
42.7%
197,095
-
Wes Allen R
39.6%
182,959
-
Christian Horn R
9.8%
45,443
-
Ed Packard R
7.9%
36,364
Republican Primary – State Auditor
The Republican candidates running for State Auditor
-
Andrew Sorrell R
39.4%
175,814
-
Stan Cooke R
31.3%
139,464
-
Rusty Glover R
29.3%
130,457
Statewide Races – Public Service Commission
Republican Primary – Public Service Commission, Place No. 1
The Republican candidates running for Public Service Commission, Place No. 1
-
Jeremy H. Oden R
33.0%
52,444
-
Brent Woodall R
31.4%
49,964
-
John Hammock R
23.7%
37,732
-
Stephen McLamb R
11.9%
18,874
Republican Primary – Public Service Commission, Place No. 2
The Republican candidates running for Public Service Commission, Place No. 2
-
Chip Beeker R
42.3%
66,848
-
Robert L. McCollum R
36.4%
57,393
-
Robin Litaker R
21.3%
33,617
Regional Races
Regional Races – State Representative
Democratic Primary – State Representative, District No. 72
The Democratic candidates running for State Rep. District 72 (Bibb County)
-
Ralph A. Howard D
59.1%
1,347
-
Curtis L. Travis D
40.9%
932
Republican Primary – State Representative, District No. 13
The Republican candidates running for State Representative, District No. 13
-
Greg Barnes R
0%
0
-
Keith Davis R
0%
0
-
Matt Dozier R
0%
0
-
Charlie Waits R
0%
0
-
Matt Woods R
0%
0
Republican Primary – State Representative, District No. 14
The Republican candidates running for State Representative, District No. 14
-
Tom Fredricks R
50.5%
418
-
Timothy (Tim) Wadsworth R
34.8%
288
-
Cory Franks R
14.6%
121
Republican Primary – State Representative, District No. 49
The Republican candidates running for State Rep. District 49
-
Russell Bedsole R
71.1%
1,637
-
Michael Hart R
28.9%
664
Republican Primary – State Representative, District No. 61
-
Ron Bolton R
66.1%
2,585
-
Kimberly A. Madison R
33.9%
1,325
Regional Races – District Attorney
Democratic Primary – District Attorney, 17th Judicial Circuit
The Democratic candidates running for District Attorney, 17th Judicial Circuit
-
Gregory Griggers D
0%
0
-
Barrown Lankster D
0%
0
Democratic Primary – District Attorney, 4th Judicial Circuit
The Democratic candidates running for District Attorney, 4th Judicial Circuit
-
Robert H. Turner Jr. D
60.7%
1,600
-
Michael Jackson D
39.3%
1,038
Regional Races – Alabama Supreme Court
Republican Primary – Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 5
The Republican candidates running for Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 5
-
Greg Cook R
54.0%
100,650
-
Debra Jones R
46.0%
85,747
County-based Races
Bibb County Board of Education
Republican Primary – Bibb County Board of Education, District No. 4
The Republican candidates running for Bibb County Board of Education, District No. 4
-
Cheryl Acker Dodson WinnerR
66.4%
487
-
Mason Parker R
33.6%
246
Republican Primary – Bibb County Board of Education, Superintendent
The Republican candidates running for Bibb County Board of Education, Superintendent
-
Kevin Cotner R
42.4%
1,420
-
Duane McGee R
36.4%
1,220
-
Greg Blake R
21.2%
710
Bibb County Commission
Republican Primary – Bibb County Commission, District No. 4
The Republican candidates running for Member, Bibb County Commission, District 4
-
Ty Corbell WinnerR
65.6%
501
-
James R. Kelly R
24.7%
189
-
Bobby Hayward R
9.7%
74
Fayette County Board of Education
Republican Primary – Fayette County Board of Education Superintendent
The Republican candidates running for Superintendent, Fayette County Board of Education
-
Jim Burkhalter R
41.6%
2,074
-
Steve Sawyer R
28.0%
1,398
-
Jeremy Madden R
22.8%
1,140
-
Steve Herring R
7.6%
378
Republican Primary – Fayette County Board of Education, District No. 2
The Republican candidates running for Member, Fayette County Board of Education, District No. 2
-
Tierre D. Agnew R
44.2%
359
-
Misty Kimbrell R
41.0%
333
-
Malissa McKay Bryan R
14.9%
121
Republican Primary – Fayette County Board of Education, District No. 3
The Republican candidates running for Member, Fayette County Board of Education, District No. 3
-
Tom Hubbert WinnerR
52.2%
459
-
Rhetta Hollingsworth Tucker R
47.8%
420
Fayette County Commission
Republican Primary – Fayette County Commission, District No. 3
The Republican candidates running for Member, Fayette County Commission, District No. 3
-
David Hubbert WinnerR
63.5%
543
-
Michael "Red" Youngblood R
36.5%
312
Fayette County Sheriff
Republican Primary – Fayette County Sheriff
The Republican candidates running for Fayette County Sheriff
-
Byron Yerby WinnerR
54.2%
2,762
-
Roger Morrison R
24.3%
1,239
-
Clark Sanford R
10.3%
525
-
Justin White R
7.4%
375
-
Gerald Dedeaux R
3.8%
193
Greene County Board of Education
Democratic Primary – Greene County Board of Education, District No. 1
The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Board of Education, District 1
-
Carol P. Zippert D
40.8%
207
-
Robert Davis Jr. D
29.6%
150
-
Fentress "Duke" Means D
29.6%
150
Democratic Primary – Greene County Board of Education, District No. 2
The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Board of Education, District No. 2
-
Brandon R. Merriweather D
41.6%
177
-
Tameka King D
32.9%
140
-
Kashaya Cockrell D
25.4%
108
Greene County Commission
Democratic Primary – Greene County Commission, District No. 1
The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Commission, District No. 1
-
Garria Spencer WinnerD
67.4%
339
-
Shelia R. Daniels D
32.6%
164
Democratic Primary – Greene County Commission, District No. 4
The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Commission, District No. 4
-
Allen Turner Jr. D
53.9%
338
-
Christopher Armstead D
31.3%
196
-
Malcom Merriweather D
14.8%
93
Democratic Primary – Greene County Commission, District No. 5
The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Commission, District No. 5
-
Roshanda Summerville D
40.9%
199
-
Marvin Childs D
39.1%
190
-
Sharlene French D
14.2%
69
-
Anikia Coleman Jones D
5.8%
28
Greene County Sheriff
Democratic Primary – Greene County Sheriff
The Republican candidates running for Greene County Sheriff
-
Jonathan "Joe" Benison WinnerD
57.5%
1,511
-
Jimmie Benison D
29.8%
783
-
Hank McWhorter D
6.7%
175
-
Bev Spencer D
6.1%
160
Hale County Sheriff
Democratic Primary – Hale County Sheriff
The Democratic candidates running for Hale County Sheriff
-
Michael Hamilton WinnerD
53.5%
1,273
-
Willie J. Bryant D
46.5%
1,105
Pickens County Commission
Democratic Primary – Pickens County Commission, District 2
The Democratic candidates running for Pickens County Commission, District 2
-
Jill Noland WinnerD
52.8%
328
-
Bobby Ingram D
47.2%
293
Republican Primary – Pickens County Commission, District No. 1
The Democratic candidates running for Pickens County Commission, District No. 1
-
Nancy Ray WinnerR
51.4%
416
-
Bobby Bain R
48.6%
394
Pickens County Sheriff
Republican Primary – Pickens County Sheriff
The Republican candidates running for Pickens County Sheriff
-
Todd Hall R
44.7%
1,684
-
Jordan Powell R
36.8%
1,387
-
Greg Carr R
18.5%
695
Walker County Board of Education
Republican Primary – Walker County Board of Education Superintendent
The Republican candidates running for Walker County Board of Education Superintendent
-
Rhonda Davidson R
0%
0
-
Thomas Kyzer R
0%
0
-
Christopher Lee McCullar R
0%
0
-
Dennis Ray Willingham R
0%
0
Party Executive Committees
Regional Races – Democratic Executive Committee
Democratic Primary – State Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 63
The Democratic candidates running for State Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 63
-
Carol Y. Conner D
51.0%
252
-
Mona Ochoa-Horshok D
49.0%
242
Democratic Primary – State Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 70
The Democratic candidates running for State Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 70
-
Beverly Gordon D
43.2%
481
-
Lisa M. Young D
31.8%
354
-
Tasha Coryell D
25.0%
279
Democratic Primary – State Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 16
The Democratic candidates running for State Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 16
-
Carolyn "CiCi" Culpepper D
50.0%
22
-
Judith "Judy" Taylor D
50.0%
22
Democratic Primary – State Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 61
The Democratic candidates running for State Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 61
-
Sue Thompson D
50.4%
229
-
Jennifer Taylor D
29.7%
135
-
Linda D. Lee D
19.8%
90
Democratic Primary – State Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 71
The Democratic candidates running for State Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 71
-
Bettye R. Maye D
54.1%
324
-
Judy M. Hayes D
45.9%
275
Democratic Primary – State Democratic Executive Committee (Male), District No. 71
The Democratic candidates running for State Democratic Executive Committee (Male), District No. 71
-
Thomas O. Moore, Sr. D
55.7%
347
-
Herbert Lavender D
44.3%
276
Greene County Democratic Executive Committee
Democratic Primary – Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 2
The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 2
-
Mattie Strode D
39.0%
259
-
Linda Spencer D
27.4%
182
-
Sara Duncan D
23.0%
153
-
Amy Billups Wiggins D
10.5%
70
Democratic Primary – Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 3
The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 3
-
Elzora Fluker D
25.8%
300
-
Tracy Hunter D
24.6%
286
-
Mary Morrow Dunn D
20.8%
241
-
Hattie Edwards D
14.8%
172
-
Erika L. Long D
14.0%
162
Democratic Primary – Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 5
The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 5
-
Daisy Ann Hutton D
31.4%
232
-
Barbara Ann Collins D
29.3%
217
-
Barbara Amerson Hunter D
26.5%
196
-
Sameria Jordan D
12.8%
95
Democratic Primary – Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Male), District No. 1
The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Male), District No. 1
-
Joe Chambers D
46.7%
339
-
Vernon Strode D
31.3%
227
-
Tony Betha D
15.3%
111
-
Gary Pearce D
6.7%
49
Democratic Primary – Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Male), District No. 3
The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Male), District No. 3
-
LaJeffery "Chris" Carpenter D
31.0%
364
-
Joe Lee Powell D
20.5%
241
-
Antonio Pearson D
16.6%
195
-
Lester Cotton D
12.9%
152
-
Frank Smith D
11.8%
138
-
Spiver Gordon D
7.2%
84
Pickens County Democratic Executive Committee
Democratic Primary – Pickens County Democratic Executive Committee
The Democratic candidates running for Pickens County Democratic Executive Committee
-
Evelyn L. Hinton D
28.4%
548
-
Jacqueline Walker D
19.4%
374
-
Ednar Gardner D
16.1%
310
-
Paula Weaver D
14.8%
285
-
Linda F. Harton D
11.0%
213
-
Charles Sanders D
10.4%
200
Democratic Primary – Pickens County Democratic Executive Committee Chairperson
The Democratic candidates running for Pickens County Democratic Executive Committee Chairperson
-
Terrence E. Windham WinnerD
66.4%
788
-
Marva Gipson D
33.6%
398
Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee
Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 2
The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 2
-
Brenda T. Cephus D
22.1%
171
-
Lisa Ward D
21.7%
168
-
Olivia Davis D
21.6%
167
-
Bonnie Black D
13.4%
104
-
Abigail Morgan D
11.8%
91
-
Cathy Turner D
9.4%
73
Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 3
The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 3
-
Sonya McKinstry D
33.0%
530
-
Lisa Young D
20.0%
322
-
Brandy Hyche D
12.4%
199
-
Mona F. Guin D
12.3%
198
-
Helen W. Smith D
9.6%
154
-
Lee Elaa Oglesbee D
6.5%
104
-
Gillie Presley D
6.2%
99
Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 4
The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 4
-
LaQuishia (Que) Chandler D
30.9%
1,280
-
Katie Terrell D
19.8%
823
-
Cinderella Williams D
15.3%
634
-
Amber Buck D
13.6%
564
-
Tasha Coryell D
10.6%
440
-
Emily Altman D
9.8%
407
Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 1
The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 1
-
Tommy Hyche D
24.5%
316
-
Reginald Perkins D
17.6%
227
-
James (Jim) Taylor D
17.3%
223
-
Jason P. Bailey D
14.0%
180
-
Paul L. Stephens D
13.4%
173
-
Murray Daniel Silverstone D
13.3%
171
Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 2
The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 2
-
Fred Foster D
25.9%
192
-
Quincy Hall D
22.3%
165
-
Dexter Lowery D
20.8%
154
-
Larry Tucker D
15.8%
117
-
Madison Parks D
15.1%
112
Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 3
The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 3
-
Marvin Lucas D
21.8%
357
-
Eric Gaines D
16.2%
265
-
Rodney T. Pelt Sr. D
14.1%
231
-
Bill Foster D
11.7%
191
-
Russell Howard D
11.3%
185
-
Tom Fanning D
9.5%
155
-
Quinarlio Kelly Jr. D
9.0%
147
-
Chase Wrenn D
4.0%
65
-
John S. Ryba D
2.6%
43
Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 4
The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 4
-
Reginald Murray D
38.2%
1,569
-
Paul Wiley Sanders Sr. D
22.7%
933
-
Mike Altman D
16.6%
682
-
Jarnes Crowder D
15.8%
651
-
Rush Watson D
6.7%
275
Tuscaloosa County Republican Executive Committee
Republican Primary – State Republican Executive Committee, Tuscaloosa County, Place No. 1
The Republican candidates running for State Republican Executive Committee, Tuscaloosa County, Place No. 1
-
Rachel W. Almond R
64.8%
6,442
-
Hunter Weathers R
35.2%
3,505
Republican Primary – State Republican Executive Committee, Tuscaloosa County, Place No. 8
The Republican candidates running for State Republican Executive Committee, Tuscaloosa County, Place No. 8
-
Charles A. Brown R
72.8%
7,134
-
Lela K. Waters R
27.2%
2,664