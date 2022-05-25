Alabama Primary Elections – Full West Alabama Race Results

Alabama Primary Full Results

Here is a comprehensive list of Alabama’s primary election results. Results are organized from state to local level and will be updated throughout the night.

Results will not be certified until May 31. These results are preliminary.

Governor’s Race

Democratic Primary – Alabama Governor

The Democratic candidates running for Alabama governor

  • Yolanda Rochelle Flowers  D 33.1%
    47,350
  • Malika Sanders Fortier  D 33.0%
    47,252
  • Patricia Salter Jamieson  D 11.5%
    16,443
  • Arthur Kennedy  D 9.5%
    13,565
  • Doug "New Blue" Smith  D 7.3%
    10,423
  • Chad "Chig" Martin  D 5.7%
    8,096
143,129
Last updated:

Republican Primary – Governor

The Republican candidates running for Alabama governor

  • Kay Ivey * R 55.3%
    302,259
  • Lindy Blanchard  R 19.2%
    105,195
  • Tim James  R 15.5%
    85,012
  • Lew Burdette  R 6.2%
    34,028
  • Dean Odle  R 1.8%
    9,961
  • Donald Trent Jones  R 0.6%
    3,406
  • Dave Thomas  R 0.5%
    2,557
  • Stacy Lee George  R 0.4%
    2,116
  • Dean Young  R 0.4%
    2,171
* Incumbent
546,705
Last updated:

U.S. Senate Race

Democratic Primary – U.S. Senate

The Democratic candidates running for U.S. Senate

  • Will Boyd  D 63.9%
    89,124
  • Brandaun Dean  D 19.2%
    26,721
  • Lanny Jackson  D 16.9%
    23,549
139,394
Last updated:

Republican Primary – U.S. Senate

The Republican candidates running for U.S. Senate

  • Katie Britt  R 46.1%
    240,814
  • Mo Brooks  R 28.0%
    146,448
  • Mike Durant  R 23.0%
    120,019
  • Jake Schafer  R 1.2%
    6,137
  • Karla M. Dupriest  R 0.9%
    4,830
  • Lillie Boddie  R 0.8%
    4,068
522,316
Last updated:

U.S. Representative Race

Democratic Primary – U.S. Representative, 4th Congressional District

The Democratic candidates running for U.S. Rep., 4th Congressional District

  • Rick Neighbors  D 57.3%
    1,827
  • Rhonda Gore  D 42.7%
    1,360
3,187
Last updated:

Statewide Races

Republican Primary – Attorney General

The Republican candidates running for Alabama Attorney General

  • Steve Marshall  R 89.7%
    430,261
  • Harry Bartlett Still III  R 10.3%
    49,667
479,928
Last updated:

Republican Primary – Secretary of State

The Republican candidates running for Alabama Secretary of State

  • Jim Zeigler  R 42.7%
    197,095
  • Wes Allen  R 39.6%
    182,959
  • Christian Horn  R 9.8%
    45,443
  • Ed Packard  R 7.9%
    36,364
461,861
Last updated:

Republican Primary – State Auditor

The Republican candidates running for State Auditor

  • Andrew Sorrell  R 39.4%
    175,814
  • Stan Cooke  R 31.3%
    139,464
  • Rusty Glover  R 29.3%
    130,457
445,735
Last updated:

Statewide Races – Public Service Commission

Republican Primary – Public Service Commission, Place No. 1

The Republican candidates running for Public Service Commission, Place No. 1

  • Jeremy H. Oden  R 33.0%
    52,444
  • Brent Woodall  R 31.4%
    49,964
  • John Hammock  R 23.7%
    37,732
  • Stephen McLamb  R 11.9%
    18,874
159,014
Last updated:

Republican Primary – Public Service Commission, Place No. 2

The Republican candidates running for Public Service Commission, Place No. 2

  • Chip Beeker  R 42.3%
    66,848
  • Robert L. McCollum  R 36.4%
    57,393
  • Robin Litaker  R 21.3%
    33,617
157,858
Last updated:

Regional Races

Regional Races – State Representative

Democratic Primary – State Representative, District No. 72

The Democratic candidates running for State Rep. District 72 (Bibb County)

  • Ralph A. Howard  D 59.1%
    1,347
  • Curtis L. Travis  D 40.9%
    932
2,279
Last updated:

Republican Primary – State Representative, District No. 13

The Republican candidates running for State Representative, District No. 13

  • Greg Barnes  R 0%
    0
  • Keith Davis  R 0%
    0
  • Matt Dozier  R 0%
    0
  • Charlie Waits  R 0%
    0
  • Matt Woods  R 0%
    0
Last updated:

Republican Primary – State Representative, District No. 14

The Republican candidates running for State Representative, District No. 14

  • Tom Fredricks  R 50.5%
    418
  • Timothy (Tim) Wadsworth  R 34.8%
    288
  • Cory Franks  R 14.6%
    121
827
Last updated:

Republican Primary – State Representative, District No. 49

The Republican candidates running for State Rep. District 49

  • Russell Bedsole  R 71.1%
    1,637
  • Michael Hart  R 28.9%
    664
2,301
Last updated:

Republican Primary – State Representative, District No. 61

  • Ron Bolton  R 66.1%
    2,585
  • Kimberly A. Madison  R 33.9%
    1,325
3,910
Last updated:

Regional Races – District Attorney

Democratic Primary – District Attorney, 17th Judicial Circuit

The Democratic candidates running for District Attorney, 17th Judicial Circuit

  • Gregory Griggers  D 0%
    0
  • Barrown Lankster  D 0%
    0
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – District Attorney, 4th Judicial Circuit

The Democratic candidates running for District Attorney, 4th Judicial Circuit

  • Robert H. Turner Jr.  D 60.7%
    1,600
  • Michael Jackson  D 39.3%
    1,038
2,638
Last updated:

Regional Races – Alabama Supreme Court

Republican Primary – Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 5

The Republican candidates running for Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 5

  • Greg Cook  R 54.0%
    100,650
  • Debra Jones  R 46.0%
    85,747
186,397
Last updated:

County-based Races

Bibb County Board of Education

Republican Primary – Bibb County Board of Education, District No. 4

The Republican candidates running for Bibb County Board of Education, District No. 4

  • Cheryl Acker Dodson WinnerR 66.4%
    487
  • Mason Parker  R 33.6%
    246
733
Last updated:

Republican Primary – Bibb County Board of Education, Superintendent

The Republican candidates running for Bibb County Board of Education, Superintendent

  • Kevin Cotner  R 42.4%
    1,420
  • Duane McGee  R 36.4%
    1,220
  • Greg Blake  R 21.2%
    710
3,350
Last updated:

Bibb County Commission

Republican Primary – Bibb County Commission, District No. 4

The Republican candidates running for Member, Bibb County Commission, District 4

  • Ty Corbell WinnerR 65.6%
    501
  • James R. Kelly  R 24.7%
    189
  • Bobby Hayward  R 9.7%
    74
764
Last updated:

Fayette County Board of Education

Republican Primary – Fayette County Board of Education Superintendent

The Republican candidates running for Superintendent, Fayette County Board of Education

  • Jim Burkhalter  R 41.6%
    2,074
  • Steve Sawyer  R 28.0%
    1,398
  • Jeremy Madden  R 22.8%
    1,140
  • Steve Herring  R 7.6%
    378
4,990
Last updated:

Republican Primary – Fayette County Board of Education, District No. 2

The Republican candidates running for Member, Fayette County Board of Education, District No. 2

  • Tierre D. Agnew  R 44.2%
    359
  • Misty Kimbrell  R 41.0%
    333
  • Malissa McKay Bryan  R 14.9%
    121
813
Last updated:

Republican Primary – Fayette County Board of Education, District No. 3

The Republican candidates running for Member, Fayette County Board of Education, District No. 3

  • Tom Hubbert WinnerR 52.2%
    459
  • Rhetta Hollingsworth Tucker  R 47.8%
    420
879
Last updated:

Fayette County Commission

Republican Primary – Fayette County Commission, District No. 3

The Republican candidates running for Member, Fayette County Commission, District No. 3

  • David Hubbert WinnerR 63.5%
    543
  • Michael "Red" Youngblood  R 36.5%
    312
855
Last updated:

Fayette County Sheriff

Republican Primary – Fayette County Sheriff

The Republican candidates running for Fayette County Sheriff

  • Byron Yerby WinnerR 54.2%
    2,762
  • Roger Morrison  R 24.3%
    1,239
  • Clark Sanford  R 10.3%
    525
  • Justin White  R 7.4%
    375
  • Gerald Dedeaux  R 3.8%
    193
5,094
Last updated:

Greene County Board of Education

Democratic Primary – Greene County Board of Education, District No. 1

The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Board of Education, District 1

  • Carol P. Zippert  D 40.8%
    207
  • Robert Davis Jr.  D 29.6%
    150
  • Fentress "Duke" Means  D 29.6%
    150
507
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – Greene County Board of Education, District No. 2

The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Board of Education, District No. 2

  • Brandon R. Merriweather  D 41.6%
    177
  • Tameka King  D 32.9%
    140
  • Kashaya Cockrell  D 25.4%
    108
425
Last updated:

Greene County Commission

Democratic Primary – Greene County Commission, District No. 1

The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Commission, District No. 1

  • Garria Spencer WinnerD 67.4%
    339
  • Shelia R. Daniels  D 32.6%
    164
503
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – Greene County Commission, District No. 4

The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Commission, District No. 4

  • Allen Turner Jr.  D 53.9%
    338
  • Christopher Armstead  D 31.3%
    196
  • Malcom Merriweather  D 14.8%
    93
627
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – Greene County Commission, District No. 5

The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Commission, District No. 5

  • Roshanda Summerville  D 40.9%
    199
  • Marvin Childs  D 39.1%
    190
  • Sharlene French  D 14.2%
    69
  • Anikia Coleman Jones  D 5.8%
    28
486
Last updated:

Greene County Sheriff

Democratic Primary – Greene County Sheriff

The Republican candidates running for Greene County Sheriff

  • Jonathan "Joe" Benison WinnerD 57.5%
    1,511
  • Jimmie Benison  D 29.8%
    783
  • Hank McWhorter  D 6.7%
    175
  • Bev Spencer  D 6.1%
    160
2,629
Last updated:

Hale County Sheriff

Democratic Primary – Hale County Sheriff

The Democratic candidates running for Hale County Sheriff

  • Michael Hamilton WinnerD 53.5%
    1,273
  • Willie J. Bryant  D 46.5%
    1,105
2,378
Last updated:

Pickens County Commission

Democratic Primary – Pickens County Commission, District 2

The Democratic candidates running for Pickens County Commission, District 2

  • Jill Noland WinnerD 52.8%
    328
  • Bobby Ingram  D 47.2%
    293
621
Last updated:

Republican Primary – Pickens County Commission, District No. 1

The Democratic candidates running for Pickens County Commission, District No. 1

  • Nancy Ray WinnerR 51.4%
    416
  • Bobby Bain  R 48.6%
    394
810
Last updated:

Pickens County Sheriff

Republican Primary – Pickens County Sheriff

The Republican candidates running for Pickens County Sheriff

  • Todd Hall  R 44.7%
    1,684
  • Jordan Powell  R 36.8%
    1,387
  • Greg Carr  R 18.5%
    695
3,766
Last updated:

Walker County Board of Education

Republican Primary – Walker County Board of Education Superintendent

The Republican candidates running for Walker County Board of Education Superintendent

  • Rhonda Davidson  R 0%
    0
  • Thomas Kyzer  R 0%
    0
  • Christopher Lee McCullar  R 0%
    0
  • Dennis Ray Willingham  R 0%
    0
Party Executive Committees

Regional Races – Democratic Executive Committee

Democratic Primary – State Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 63

The Democratic candidates running for State Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 63

  • Carol Y. Conner  D 51.0%
    252
  • Mona Ochoa-Horshok  D 49.0%
    242
494
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – State Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 70

The Democratic candidates running for State Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 70

  • Beverly Gordon  D 43.2%
    481
  • Lisa M. Young  D 31.8%
    354
  • Tasha Coryell  D 25.0%
    279
1,114
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – State Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 16

The Democratic candidates running for State Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 16

  • Carolyn "CiCi" Culpepper  D 50.0%
    22
  • Judith "Judy" Taylor  D 50.0%
    22
44
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – State Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 61

The Democratic candidates running for State Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 61

  • Sue Thompson  D 50.4%
    229
  • Jennifer Taylor  D 29.7%
    135
  • Linda D. Lee  D 19.8%
    90
454
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – State Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 71

The Democratic candidates running for State Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 71

  • Bettye R. Maye  D 54.1%
    324
  • Judy M. Hayes  D 45.9%
    275
599
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – State Democratic Executive Committee (Male), District No. 71

The Democratic candidates running for State Democratic Executive Committee (Male), District No. 71

  • Thomas O. Moore, Sr.  D 55.7%
    347
  • Herbert Lavender  D 44.3%
    276
623
Last updated:

Greene County Democratic Executive Committee

Democratic Primary – Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 2

The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 2

  • Mattie Strode  D 39.0%
    259
  • Linda Spencer  D 27.4%
    182
  • Sara Duncan  D 23.0%
    153
  • Amy Billups Wiggins  D 10.5%
    70
664
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 3

The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 3

  • Elzora Fluker  D 25.8%
    300
  • Tracy Hunter  D 24.6%
    286
  • Mary Morrow Dunn  D 20.8%
    241
  • Hattie Edwards  D 14.8%
    172
  • Erika L. Long  D 14.0%
    162
1,161
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 5

The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 5

  • Daisy Ann Hutton  D 31.4%
    232
  • Barbara Ann Collins  D 29.3%
    217
  • Barbara Amerson Hunter  D 26.5%
    196
  • Sameria Jordan  D 12.8%
    95
740
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Male), District No. 1

The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Male), District No. 1

  • Joe Chambers  D 46.7%
    339
  • Vernon Strode  D 31.3%
    227
  • Tony Betha  D 15.3%
    111
  • Gary Pearce  D 6.7%
    49
726
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Male), District No. 3

The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Male), District No. 3

  • LaJeffery "Chris" Carpenter  D 31.0%
    364
  • Joe Lee Powell  D 20.5%
    241
  • Antonio Pearson  D 16.6%
    195
  • Lester Cotton  D 12.9%
    152
  • Frank Smith  D 11.8%
    138
  • Spiver Gordon  D 7.2%
    84
1,174
Last updated:

Pickens County Democratic Executive Committee

Democratic Primary – Pickens County Democratic Executive Committee

The Democratic candidates running for Pickens County Democratic Executive Committee

  • Evelyn L. Hinton  D 28.4%
    548
  • Jacqueline Walker  D 19.4%
    374
  • Ednar Gardner  D 16.1%
    310
  • Paula Weaver  D 14.8%
    285
  • Linda F. Harton  D 11.0%
    213
  • Charles Sanders  D 10.4%
    200
1,930
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – Pickens County Democratic Executive Committee Chairperson

The Democratic candidates running for Pickens County Democratic Executive Committee Chairperson

  • Terrence E. Windham WinnerD 66.4%
    788
  • Marva Gipson  D 33.6%
    398
1,186
Last updated:

Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee

Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 2

The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 2

  • Brenda T. Cephus  D 22.1%
    171
  • Lisa Ward  D 21.7%
    168
  • Olivia Davis  D 21.6%
    167
  • Bonnie Black  D 13.4%
    104
  • Abigail Morgan  D 11.8%
    91
  • Cathy Turner  D 9.4%
    73
774
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 3

The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 3

  • Sonya McKinstry  D 33.0%
    530
  • Lisa Young  D 20.0%
    322
  • Brandy Hyche  D 12.4%
    199
  • Mona F. Guin  D 12.3%
    198
  • Helen W. Smith  D 9.6%
    154
  • Lee Elaa Oglesbee  D 6.5%
    104
  • Gillie Presley  D 6.2%
    99
1,606
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 4

The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 4

  • LaQuishia (Que) Chandler  D 30.9%
    1,280
  • Katie Terrell  D 19.8%
    823
  • Cinderella Williams  D 15.3%
    634
  • Amber Buck  D 13.6%
    564
  • Tasha Coryell  D 10.6%
    440
  • Emily Altman  D 9.8%
    407
4,148
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 1

The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 1

  • Tommy Hyche  D 24.5%
    316
  • Reginald Perkins  D 17.6%
    227
  • James (Jim) Taylor  D 17.3%
    223
  • Jason P. Bailey  D 14.0%
    180
  • Paul L. Stephens  D 13.4%
    173
  • Murray Daniel Silverstone  D 13.3%
    171
1,290
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 2

The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 2

  • Fred Foster  D 25.9%
    192
  • Quincy Hall  D 22.3%
    165
  • Dexter Lowery  D 20.8%
    154
  • Larry Tucker  D 15.8%
    117
  • Madison Parks  D 15.1%
    112
740
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 3

The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 3

  • Marvin Lucas  D 21.8%
    357
  • Eric Gaines  D 16.2%
    265
  • Rodney T. Pelt Sr.  D 14.1%
    231
  • Bill Foster  D 11.7%
    191
  • Russell Howard  D 11.3%
    185
  • Tom Fanning  D 9.5%
    155
  • Quinarlio Kelly Jr.  D 9.0%
    147
  • Chase Wrenn  D 4.0%
    65
  • John S. Ryba  D 2.6%
    43
1,639
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 4

The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 4

  • Reginald Murray  D 38.2%
    1,569
  • Paul Wiley Sanders Sr.  D 22.7%
    933
  • Mike Altman  D 16.6%
    682
  • Jarnes Crowder  D 15.8%
    651
  • Rush Watson  D 6.7%
    275
4,110
Last updated:

Tuscaloosa County Republican Executive Committee

Republican Primary – State Republican Executive Committee, Tuscaloosa County, Place No. 1

The Republican candidates running for State Republican Executive Committee, Tuscaloosa County, Place No. 1

  • Rachel W. Almond  R 64.8%
    6,442
  • Hunter Weathers  R 35.2%
    3,505
9,947
Last updated:

Republican Primary – State Republican Executive Committee, Tuscaloosa County, Place No. 8

The Republican candidates running for State Republican Executive Committee, Tuscaloosa County, Place No. 8

  • Charles A. Brown  R 72.8%
    7,134
  • Lela K. Waters  R 27.2%
    2,664
9,798
Last updated:

Categories: Elections, Featured
