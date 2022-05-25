Alabama Primary Elections – Full West Alabama Race Results

Here is a comprehensive list of Alabama’s primary election results. Results are organized from state to local level and will be updated throughout the night.

Results will not be certified until May 31. These results are preliminary.

Governor’s Race

Democratic Primary – Alabama Governor The Democratic candidates running for Alabama governor 143,129

Republican Primary – Governor The Republican candidates running for Alabama governor * Incumbent 546,705

U.S. Senate Race

Democratic Primary – U.S. Senate The Democratic candidates running for U.S. Senate 139,394

Republican Primary – U.S. Senate The Republican candidates running for U.S. Senate 522,316

U.S. Representative Race

Democratic Primary – U.S. Representative, 4th Congressional District The Democratic candidates running for U.S. Rep., 4th Congressional District 3,187

Statewide Races

Republican Primary – Attorney General The Republican candidates running for Alabama Attorney General 479,928

Republican Primary – Secretary of State The Republican candidates running for Alabama Secretary of State 461,861

Republican Primary – State Auditor The Republican candidates running for State Auditor 445,735

Statewide Races – Public Service Commission

Republican Primary – Public Service Commission, Place No. 1 The Republican candidates running for Public Service Commission, Place No. 1 159,014

Republican Primary – Public Service Commission, Place No. 2 The Republican candidates running for Public Service Commission, Place No. 2 157,858

Regional Races

Regional Races – State Representative

Democratic Primary – State Representative, District No. 72 The Democratic candidates running for State Rep. District 72 (Bibb County) 2,279

Republican Primary – State Representative, District No. 13 The Republican candidates running for State Representative, District No. 13

Republican Primary – State Representative, District No. 14 The Republican candidates running for State Representative, District No. 14 827

Republican Primary – State Representative, District No. 49 The Republican candidates running for State Rep. District 49 2,301

Republican Primary – State Representative, District No. 61 3,910

Regional Races – District Attorney

Democratic Primary – District Attorney, 17th Judicial Circuit The Democratic candidates running for District Attorney, 17th Judicial Circuit

Democratic Primary – District Attorney, 4th Judicial Circuit The Democratic candidates running for District Attorney, 4th Judicial Circuit 2,638

Regional Races – Alabama Supreme Court

Republican Primary – Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 5 The Republican candidates running for Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 5 186,397

County-based Races

Bibb County Board of Education

Republican Primary – Bibb County Board of Education, District No. 4 The Republican candidates running for Bibb County Board of Education, District No. 4 733

Republican Primary – Bibb County Board of Education, Superintendent The Republican candidates running for Bibb County Board of Education, Superintendent 3,350

Bibb County Commission

Republican Primary – Bibb County Commission, District No. 4 The Republican candidates running for Member, Bibb County Commission, District 4 764

Fayette County Board of Education

Republican Primary – Fayette County Board of Education Superintendent The Republican candidates running for Superintendent, Fayette County Board of Education 4,990

Republican Primary – Fayette County Board of Education, District No. 2 The Republican candidates running for Member, Fayette County Board of Education, District No. 2 813

Republican Primary – Fayette County Board of Education, District No. 3 The Republican candidates running for Member, Fayette County Board of Education, District No. 3 879

Fayette County Commission

Republican Primary – Fayette County Commission, District No. 3 The Republican candidates running for Member, Fayette County Commission, District No. 3 855

Fayette County Sheriff

Republican Primary – Fayette County Sheriff The Republican candidates running for Fayette County Sheriff 5,094

Greene County Board of Education

Democratic Primary – Greene County Board of Education, District No. 1 The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Board of Education, District 1 507

Democratic Primary – Greene County Board of Education, District No. 2 The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Board of Education, District No. 2 425

Greene County Commission

Democratic Primary – Greene County Commission, District No. 1 The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Commission, District No. 1 503

Democratic Primary – Greene County Commission, District No. 4 The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Commission, District No. 4 627

Democratic Primary – Greene County Commission, District No. 5 The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Commission, District No. 5 486

Greene County Sheriff

Democratic Primary – Greene County Sheriff The Republican candidates running for Greene County Sheriff 2,629

Hale County Sheriff

Democratic Primary – Hale County Sheriff The Democratic candidates running for Hale County Sheriff 2,378

Pickens County Commission

Democratic Primary – Pickens County Commission, District 2 The Democratic candidates running for Pickens County Commission, District 2 621

Republican Primary – Pickens County Commission, District No. 1 The Democratic candidates running for Pickens County Commission, District No. 1 810

Pickens County Sheriff

Republican Primary – Pickens County Sheriff The Republican candidates running for Pickens County Sheriff 3,766

Walker County Board of Education

Republican Primary – Walker County Board of Education Superintendent The Republican candidates running for Walker County Board of Education Superintendent

Party Executive Committees

Regional Races – Democratic Executive Committee

Democratic Primary – State Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 63 The Democratic candidates running for State Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 63 494

Democratic Primary – State Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 70 The Democratic candidates running for State Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 70 1,114

Democratic Primary – State Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 16 The Democratic candidates running for State Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 16 44

Democratic Primary – State Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 61 The Democratic candidates running for State Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 61 454

Democratic Primary – State Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 71 The Democratic candidates running for State Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 71 599

Democratic Primary – State Democratic Executive Committee (Male), District No. 71 The Democratic candidates running for State Democratic Executive Committee (Male), District No. 71 623

Greene County Democratic Executive Committee

Democratic Primary – Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 2 The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 2 664

Democratic Primary – Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 3 The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 3 1,161

Democratic Primary – Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 5 The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 5 740

Democratic Primary – Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Male), District No. 1 The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Male), District No. 1 726

Democratic Primary – Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Male), District No. 3 The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Male), District No. 3 1,174

Pickens County Democratic Executive Committee

Democratic Primary – Pickens County Democratic Executive Committee The Democratic candidates running for Pickens County Democratic Executive Committee 1,930

Democratic Primary – Pickens County Democratic Executive Committee Chairperson The Democratic candidates running for Pickens County Democratic Executive Committee Chairperson 1,186

Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee

Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 2 The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 2 774

Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 3 The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 3 1,606

Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 4 The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District No. 4 4,148

Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 1 The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 1 1,290

Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 2 The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 2 740

Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 3 The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 3 1,639

Democratic Primary – Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 4 The Democratic candidates running for Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee (Male) District No. 4 4,110

Tuscaloosa County Republican Executive Committee

Republican Primary – State Republican Executive Committee, Tuscaloosa County, Place No. 1 The Republican candidates running for State Republican Executive Committee, Tuscaloosa County, Place No. 1 9,947