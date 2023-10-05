Alabama preparing to face veteran QB Max Johnson

Nick Sabin shakes hands with Jimbo Fisher against Texas A&M at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Oct 8, 2022.

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Ronnell Foreman

Connor Weigman was the starter at the beginning of the season, but after a foot injury he is likely to miss the rest of the season.

In steps Max Johnson, who transferred to Texas A&M last season from LSU.

Alabama has faced Johnson once before, in 2021 he started for LSU in a road loss at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Johnson finished with 160 yards passing and two touchdowns.

“He’s got a lot of experience. He’s smart, he makes good decisions, he’s been in the system with Jimbo for a long time so he’s a veteran player,” Saban said. “You know (Johnson) is a very, very good player. He’s played well against us in the past.”

Johnson played well in his last showing in the win against the Arkansas Razorbacks throwing for 210 yards with two touchdowns, improving the Aggies record to 4-1 on the season.

Max Johnson is throwing 62.7% on the season with 6 touchdowns and 1 interceptions.

Alabama will play the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station at 2:30pm.