Alabama POWs meet with Sewell in Washington

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell met with Alex Drueke, Andy Huynh, and their families in her Washington D.C. office. The two Alabama men recently returned to the United States after being held captive by Russia for volunteering to assist the Ukrainian army as they fight off their invaders.

“I was honored to welcome Alex Drueke, Andy Huynh, and their families to our nation’s capital,” said Sewell. “These two men are brave defenders of democracy who displayed remarkable courage in the face of unspeakable abuse. I was proud to help secure their return to the United States and I join all Alabamians in celebrating their freedom.”

Sewell met with Alex Drueke and his mother, Lois “Bunny” Drueke, in October and presented him with an American flag that she ordered to be flown over the U.S. Capitol on the day of his return.