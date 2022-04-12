Alabama Power stays prepared for potential outages

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Aajene Robinson

When severe weather approaches, power outages are more likely. And when outages happen, Alabama Power springs into action, getting the power back on as soon as it can.

While the company has networking and technology that helps them know when and where power outages are, they still encourage customers to reach out if they have questions or are looking for an estimate of when their power will be back.

Alabama Power Western Division Community Relations Manager Danielle Kimbrough said the company has a new online outage map that shows where power outages are at any given time.

“You can see how many outages are in the area, any kind of information that we have related to that outage is kept as up to date as possible,” Kimbrough said. “We just ask customers to be patient with us, because sometimes we may not know the reason for the outage. We may not know exactly how long it will take until we’re able to assess that outage.”

When crews go out on the scene of an outage, their job is to figure out what happened. Then, those crews estimate how long it will take to repair the damage. Sometimes, those estimates are off because the damage could be less or more severe as workers begin making repairs.

Kimbrough said Alabama Power stays ready to respond in case of emergencies, and severe weather crews are on standby ready to go any time there’s the potential for storm damage.

They stay up to date with the weather forecast and assess when and where there could be potential damage.

“When it is safe to do so, they go out, they access the damage and then they decide on a plan to make repairs,” Kimbrough said. “It’s so important for our crews to stay ready because with the severe weather situation, we don’t know where the damage may be, or how much damage can occur, so having those crews ready to respond, that’s what our crews do and are best at.”

If you see power lines down in your area, don’t go near them.

Some useful links are below: