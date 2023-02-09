Alabama Power refunding $62 million to customers this summer

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Savannah Denton

Stressed about high power bills? You’re far from alone, but a recent decision by the Alabama Public Service Commission means if you use Alabama Power you’ll be getting a portion of a customer-wide $62 million refund in August.

Exact amounts of the refunds aren’t yet known.

The refund comes after a trio of power rate increases since August 2022. For an average customer, you’re paying about $22 more a month since then, or about $237 more per year.

The APSC voted Tuesday to approve the refunds, and they’ll go to anyone who paid an Alabama Power bill in July, August or September in 2022.

