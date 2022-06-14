Alabama Power offers tips to keep cooling bills low

Air conditioners across Tuscaloosa are running non-stop as heat indexes climb to 100 degrees.

Its so hot the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory warning for much of the state. But as temperatures rise, power bills will soon be rising.

Shernita Price says she knows her power bill will be higher than normal. She tries to set it to a specific temperature that can run all day without being turned on and off.

“There’s nothing we can do about it, because we have to have it. So, I just let it run, but on the average, I try to manage it to keep the bill at a certain amount,” she said.

Her bill runs anywhere from $150 to $200 per month. She says she tries to do much of her housework later in the day to conserve energy.

Danielle Kimbrough, who serves as community relations manager for Alabama Power, recommended customers set their thermostats to 78 degrees, use appliances in the cooler parts of the day and turning lights off when they’re not at home to help reduce their bills going forward this summer.

She also said regularly servicing your unit can help it cool more efficiently.

“50% of your energy bill is heating and cooling cost and, that’s a big portion of what we see. So, if your unit is not running efficiently you can see a major increase in your bill.”

For more energy and money-saving tips, head over to alabamapower.com.