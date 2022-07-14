Alabama Power hiking prices soon

Inflation will soon hit your power bill, as Alabama Power is raising its rates.

The company said your average monthly bill will increase by around $6, but expect a one-time credit on July’s bill as part of a refund from 2021.

Alabama Power Community Relations Manager Danielle Kimbrough said the company is hoping this change won’t be permanent.

“We will continue to monitor the situation,” Kimbrough said. “If we see that fuel rates are going down, then absolutely we will look to make those adjustments and pass those savings back on to customers.”

If you’re struggling to pay your power bill, you can reach out to Alabama Power at 800-245-2277. The company has repayment options, as well as ways you can adjust your billing.