Alabama players on display at Pro Day

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter 23 Jeremy Bryant

The University of Alabama held its annual football Pro Day Wednesday with 18 NFL teams in attendance, and draft eligible Tide players made the most of their opportunity to shine.

Pro Day is similar to the NFL combine, where prospects run a series of drills to test their strength, mobility and athleticism. The main difference is that they get to perform on their home turf with the players they went to battle with during the season.

Some players headlining the Alabama event included Evan Neal, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Brian Robinson, Slade Bolden, Phidarian Mathis and Labryan Ray.

Neal decided to join in the drills after not participating at the Combine, although he is projected as a Top-5 pick in this year’s draft by several NFL Analysts like Bucky Brooks. He did not disappoint once he hit the field, showing off his freakish athleticism, quick feet and burst at the point of attack.

On the gritty side of the football, the defensive prospects exhibited true promise and potential from a school that has produced plenty of NFL talent over the years.

Labryan Ray and Phidarian Mathis put their explosiveness and flexibility on display in front of a few teams in need of an energized pass rusher, such as the 6-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

Armour-Davis improved the narrative surrounding his intangibles from a somewhat lackluster performance in the Combine. His lateral movement seemed much better this time around, discarding the potential doubts of his ability to change directions in space.

Getting to the illustrious skill positions at wide receiver and running back, Bolden and Robinson also improved on their outlook as the draft nears. Bolden open a few eyes with his short area quickness, and ability to be more than a possession receiver.

Robinson only ran the 40-yard dash at the combine because of a minor injury, but at the Pro Day he performed all the drills despite suffering another injury in the process. He displayed advanced catching ability coming out of the backfield as a good check-down option.

The NFL draft is April 28 through April 30, and will air on multiple networks including ESPN.