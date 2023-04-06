Alabama players offer update on QB development this spring

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Kenneth Kelly

Alabama football returned to the field this week for their third week of spring practice. The offense has returning players giving positive feedback from practice and on the quarterback competition.

“I’ve seen a lot of improvements from (Jalen Milroe), and also both quarterbacks. They both competing and are hardworking and they getting it done,” said junior wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks.

Last season, Brooks had a team-high eight touchdown catches including one from Milroe in Alabama’s 24-20 win over Texas A&M. It was Milroe’s only start of the season.

Milroe and redshirt freshman Ty Simpson are believed to be the top two candidates competing to replace former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

“From both quarterbacks I’ve seen competitiveness, I’ve seen them willing to take accountability, I’ve seen them both step up as leaders,” said Darrian Dalcourt, a two-year starter on the offensive line. “I think as a team we appreciate them both stepping forward and becoming the best players they can be.”

Besides Milroe and Simpson, there are two newcomers competing at quarterback. Freshman Dylan Lonergan and Eli Holstein enrolled early so they would be able to take part in spring practice.

There’s also a new offensive coordinator this spring. Former Notre Dame assistant Tommy Rees replaces Bill O’brien. Dalcourt says Rees’ impact has been evident.

“I’ve been here for a while with a lot of offensive coordinator turnover,” Dalcourt said. “Everyone brings a different energy, a different mentality, a different style. But I think we appreciate him coming in and teaching us some new stuff, new wrinkles and stuff like that.”

The Crimson Tide are nearing the annual A-Day Game on Saturday, April 22 in Bryant-Denny Stadium, kickoff at 2 pm CT. The spring game will be televised on SEC Network+.