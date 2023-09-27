Alabama players are prepared for their ears to ring in Starkville

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Jack Hutchens

A long standing football tradition for the Mississippi State faithful has been to shatter the opposing teams eardrums with cowbells in Davis Wade stadium.

Jaheim Oatis, a Mississippi native and Alabama defensive lineman, understands exactly how loud the cowbells can be.

“Those cowbells are annoying, man,” said Oatis. “Those cowbells are loud. When I was a recruit going there, I went to the Bama Mississippi State games the years I was there, they were loud. They were annoying.”

To outsiders, they are a distraction. To Mississippi State fans, cowbells are tradition. From the 1930s until 1974, MSU fans regularly brought their cowbells inside of the stadium. That was until they were banned by the SEC in 1974.

[SEC Bylaw 30.22.1.5e] Artificial noisemakers shall not be brought into or used in any sports venue during games between member institutions. Each institution must have statements printed on tickets and notices to the effect that such noisemakers will not be permitted inside its competition areas.

In 2010, the active 12 members of the SEC agreed to a compromise with the Bulldogs allowing them to bring the tradition back. A clause in the SEC rule book allows Mississippi State fans to bring them into the stadium, and use them at certain points during the game.

Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker understands that the only way to limit the cowbells effectiveness, is to guarantee proper communication.

“We just have to be even more obsessive about communication”, said Booker. “Just probably more eye contact with the running backs, actually looking back at the running back to make sure that he has the call. Just being more obsessive about it.”

Alabama and Mississippi State will square off at 8pm central in Starkville on Saturday.