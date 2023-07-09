Alabama picks up commitment from German LB prospect

football

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama football flipped three-star linebacker Justin Okoronkwo on Sunday. The German native verbally committed to play for Maryland in November before reopening his recruitment on Saturday night. He received an offer from Nick Saban and his staff when he attended a training camp in June.

The 6-foot-3, 223 pound linebacker plays for the Nurnberg Rams, according to his Twitter page. 247Sports Composite ranks him as the No. 84 linebacker and the second-best player in Germany.

Okoronkwo becomes the 11th player in the Crimson Tide’s 2024 recruiting class. He joins four-star Cayden Jones as the only two linebackers in the class so far.