Alabama picks up commitment from four-star OL Mason Short

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Riley Theis

Alabama picked up its second commitment for its class of 2025, four-star offensive tackle Mason Short.

Short, the 6-foot-7, 280- pound from Evans, Georgia chose Alabama over Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, Florida, and others. He announced his commitment on Sunday evening.

Short made his official visit to Alabama in January. He tells “247 Sports” that he hopes to return to UA’s campus later this month.

“I felt at home at Bama right away, I know I will be developed into a great offensive tackle,” Short told Hank South of 247 Sports. “They have a strong history of winning and sending linemen into the NFL.”

Short is ranked the No. 70 overall player in the country, and No. 6 offensive tackle, according to 247 Sports Composite Rankings. He joins five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams of Saraland High School as Alabama commitments for the 2025 recruiting cycle.