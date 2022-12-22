Alabama picks up 27 recruits for National Signing Day

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Grace Brister

The University of Alabama picked up 27 recruits on National Signing Day for the recruiting class of 2023. The Crimson Tide scored the no. 1 recruiting class giving the Tide the best recruits.

Six of the commits are five-star prospects including safety Caleb Downs, edge Keon Keeley, offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, defensive tackle James Smith, edge Qua Russaw and running back Justice Haynes.

The Crimson Tide gained safety Caleb Downs from Hoschton, Georgia who is the highest rated player of the UA recruits.

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban said the one aspect that stands out about Downs is his character.

“Football means a lot to him,” Saban said. “The guy’s a great competitor, (and) loves to compete. Their team won the state championship. He was all into that. (He) could have gone anywhere he wanted to go and wanted to stay with the team that he played with the whole time. They won the state championship in Georgia, which is a significant accomplishment. I just think he’s the right kind of person. He’s got leadership qualities.”

Saban said the mentality of the entire 2023 recruiting class stands out among other qualities.

“I think what I like about this group the most is that it seems like they have really good character,” Saban said. “We still sort of try to get guys to buy into developing, creating value for their future based on getting an education, being a good person (and) being the best football player they can be.”

Due to COVID-19, this was the first time in two years that Saban was able to recruit inside of homes. It really spoke to him.

“It really helps relationships,” Saban said. “You get to know people better. One of the things that always strikes me… every time I take pictures with the guys that graduate, when they walk up to me and I shake hands with them and congratulate them, the first thing that comes to my mind is their home visit. When I was in their home, whether we had fried chicken or whatever the situation was, that’s the first thing I remember. That’s because you develop relationships with the family and the parents. So, I think it has a huge impact for me, in terms of getting to know them. I think it has a good impact on them in terms of they get to evaluate and get to know us a little better.”

The next National Signing Day is scheduled for Feb. 1.

