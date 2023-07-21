Alabama picked to win SEC West by media

The Alabama Crimson Tide earned 165 first-place votes to earn the distinction of ‘preseason favorite’ to win the SEC West division in 2023.

The media covering SEC Media Days chose the Crimson Tide to edge out reigning SEC West champion LSU. Alabama totaled 1899 points and LSU had 1833 points in the preseason media poll.

Georgia is the heavy favorite to win the East division title and the overall SEC Championship for the second consecutive year. The Bulldogs (181 points) are almost a 2-to-1 favorite to win the league title over Alabama (62 points).

The Crimson Tide earned 16 spots on the Preseason All-SEC Teams, including six first team selections: Offensive tackle JC Latham, linebacker Dallas Turner, defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry, kicker Will Reichard, and long-snapper Kneeland Hibbett. McKinstry was also selected to the first team as a kick-returner.

Alabama had seven players named second team All-SEC: running back Jase McClellan, wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks, offensive tackle Tyler Booker, center Seth McLaughlin, defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis and Justin Eboigbe, and safety Malachi Moore.

Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton, defensive lineman Tim Smith, and linebacker Chris Braswell earned third team All-SEC honors.