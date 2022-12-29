Alabama passes the ‘eye-test’ in lead up to the Sugar Bowl

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban coaches the team during Sugar Bowl practice at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022.

The Alabama Crimson Tide is putting the finishing touches on its game-plan ahead of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl game with Kansas State.

Alabama is a 6.5 point favorite in the game, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

The point spread is not a representative of an inferior opponent as much as it is a result of what we can tell of Alabama’s approach heading into the game.

“They’re saying the right things and showing a lot of energy,” says Nick Kelly, Alabama beat-writer for the Tuscaloosa News. “A lot of the guys that did opt-in want to finish this the right way. I mean Bryce Young and Will Anderson just want to play with their pals one last time. I think that makes a big difference in terms of — hey let’s be remembered. Let’s finish strong. I think that is going to translate.”

Kelly adds that he believes the message of a strong football culture is already resonating with recruits.

“(Recruits) see a culture and see a lot of guys who want to keep playing for this team even when technically there is not anything at stake,” Kelly said.

Alabama and Kansas State meet in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 am local time at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.