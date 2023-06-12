Alabama Out-of-state students get tuition hike, in-state remains frozen

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Peyton Newman

The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees agreed Friday to raise tuition for out-of-state students by 3% for the upcoming school year while leaving in-state tuition frozen.

In-state tuition for Alabama residents has been frozen for the past several years, a trend the board is continuing into the 2023-24 academic year while out-of-state students are seeing an increase for the first time in three years.

The UA System consists of three universities: the University of Alabama, University of Alabama at Birmingham and University of Alabama in Huntsville.

UA System Chancellor Finis St. John IV said all three universities are seeing record enrollment.

“I understand that applications at all three of our universities are at record levels. People have great interest in attending all three,” St. John said. “I hope that means that what we offer is worth what it costs. But, that’s our other job, we’ve got to make sure that the education we provide is a value worth paying for. We believe that it is.”

The Board of Trustees also approved several construction projects that will take place during the summer when most students are out of town.

You can read more about the decision right here.