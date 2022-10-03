Alabama organizations assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery

The Central-West Alabama chapter of the American Red Cross is stepping up to support and provide much-needed supplies for those impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida.

“We have things like tarps, flood kits that contain work gloves, Clorox bleach that you are going to need whenever water is involved,” said Red Cross spokesperson Annette Rowland. “Shovels and safety kits, masks, things like that. You never want to breathe in those fumes when you are cleaning up after a flood. When we get there, we are able to drop those supplies and those vans become mobile feeding units where we can feed thousands of people out of those vans.”

The Red Cross is one of the many emergency response agencies with teams in Florida along with several people working virtually here in Tuscaloosa.

They also have nearly 30 volunteers stationed in Dothan who are ready to move in and help with recovery efforts.

Rowland said there are about 30,000 people in shelters across Florida, and they will need help for quite some time.

“You can donate a financial gift because that helps us get help to where it is needed when it is needed the most,” Rowland said. “It helps people replace things like eyeglasses and prescription medications that they may have lost in their home. You can also donate blood.”

Meanwhile, Alabama Power has crews on the ground in Georgia assisting that state in getting power lines operational.

While the Red Cross and Alabama Power are helping in Florida, Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon is taking up donations for those who can’t travel and help themselves.

You can drop off items at Herndon’s office in Northport: Herndon, Hicks and Associates, 2728 Lurleen Wallace Blvd.

Herndon will be accepting donations Monday and Tuesday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.