Alabama officer nearly killed in 2019 shooting arrested

crime, handcuffs

OZARK, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama police officer who was critically injured after being shot repeatedly while on duty in 2019 has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.

News outlets report 45-year-old Samuel Yoh was arrested on Wednesday after Ozark police responded to a domestic disturbance.

He was charged with third-degree domestic violence with harassment and held in the Dale County Jail.

Yoh was shot six times on Dec. 12, 2019, while answering a call while working for the Ozark Police Department.

After what police described as a miraculous recovery, Yoh recovered and returned to duty.

An attorney for Yoh didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/23/2022 4:27:13 PM (GMT -5:00)