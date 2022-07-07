Alabama offering scholarship for local law enforcement

Sworn officers and their children with local law enforcement agencies are getting a little help from the University of Alabama when it comes to affording college.

The university today announced the creation of the Sworn Officer Scholarship Program, offering scholarships to eligible students associated with the Tuscaloosa Police Department, Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Northport Police Department and Northport Fire Rescue.

Awards begin with incoming freshmen in the fall 2023 term, and will be valued at up to $2,500 each academic year for full-time students. That’s a $10,000 award over four years. Students who do not attend full-time will be awarded comparable amounts based on their credit hours.

“An investment in public safety is an investment in our entire community,” said UA President Stuart Bell. “This scholarship program acknowledges the impact sworn officers have and shows our great appreciation for their dedication.”

