Alabama offensive lineman impresses coaches and teammates during offseason training

Alabama offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson II (69) during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Wednesday, Aug 9, 2023.

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson impressed his teammates and coaches on and off the field this offseason. This past weekend, the redshirt sophomore graduated with his bachelor’s degree, a huge accomplishment considering he’s only been on campus for two years.

“He (Ferguson) always made sure that he was getting his work done,” offensive lineman Tyler Booker said. “Whether it be here (the facility) right before practice or at the academic building, he was always getting his work done. I’m very happy for Ferg because now in the classes that he’ll take, he’ll be more online, so he’ll have a lot of time to really focus on recovery and get ready for the following week. I’m very proud of Ferg.”

On the field, Ferguson earned high praise from his head coach, Nick Saban. Saban believes the 6-foot-4 lineman worked himself into a starting role on the offensive line for the upcoming season.

“Terrence Ferguson is playing really, really well,” Saban said. “He’s gotten bigger and stronger. He’s always been very explosive and had explosive power and body quickness. And he’s very confident in what he’s doing. We’re playing him at center some too which he’s done a good job of that. He’s showing a lot of maturity, and I look at him as a starter on our team. I think we have six or seven guys who may be starters. So we’re seeing what the best combination is as we go through camp.”

While this year’s offensive line will more than likely have two underclassmen starting, it should be much improved.

The offensive line struggled with consistency in 2022. When the group was locked in, it looked as good as any offensive line in the country. When it wasn’t locked in, it played sloppy, committed penalties, and the run/pass game suffered as a result.