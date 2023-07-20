Alabama offensive coordinator continues to be hot topic at SEC Media Days

For the third consecutive day at SEC Media Days, Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees drew rave reviews.

It was expected on Wednesday since the day the Crimson Tide took its turn at the media event. After hearing LSU head coach Brian Kelly and Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea gush about Rees on Monday and Tuesday, Alabama spoke about the immediate impact the young assistant coach has had.

“He’s been a great addition and brought a lot of positives to the offensive side of the ball in terms of his ideas and how he relates to players, how he presents to players, his energy and enthusiasm on the field has been contagious,” said Alabama coach Nick Saban. “I think I see a great trust in our players with Tommy and what he tries to do from a leadership standpoint on offense.”

“I can tell he has a love for the game, a passion for the game,” said Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham. “I think as far as the offense that he’s installed and brought to the team, it utilizes everybody’s strengths. We do whatever we got to do for whatever our strength is to succeed on that play or the series.

“I think we have a great scheme that we’re willing to just showcase, show the world.”

The 31-year-old Rees replaces former offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and must also find a replacement for quarterback Bryce Young. Young, a former Heisman Trophy winner, was the No. 1 pick in April’s NFL Draft.

Quarterbacks Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, and Tyler Buchner are expected to compete for the starting job throughout fall camp. Alabama kicks off the season against Middle Tennessee at Saturday, Sept. 2nd.