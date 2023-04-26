Alabama offense sparks late in win over Samford

Alabama scored 10 runs over the final three innings to put away Samford, 13-6.

It’s the Crimson Tide’s fourth straight win and fifth victory in the last six games.

“This was a really good win for our club, we played really well,” Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon said. “The score was a little misleading in that it was so high, but our at-bats were really good.”

The game was tied, 3-3 going into the bottom of the sixth inning before Alabama freshman Colby Shelton blasted his team-leading 16th home run of the season. The three-run homer gave the Crimson Tide a 6-3 lead. Following a walk to centerfielder Caden Rose, third baseman Ed Johnson delivered an RBI double make the score 7-3.

Alabama added another run in the seventh inning, before the offense put the game away in the eighth inning. Shelton delivered an RBI double to give Alabama a 9-3 lead. Johnson drove in his third RBI with a sacrifice fly, and outfielder Tommy Seidl hit a three-run homerun to center field to close out the scoring.

“We hit some balls hard in the first three innings and we didn’t have a lot to show for it, but we stuck with it and scored in the last five innings to put the game out of reach,” Bohannon said.

Alabama (30-12) travels to Baton Rouge, La. this weekend for a series with No. 1 LSU. Game one is Friday at 6:00 p.m.