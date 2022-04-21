Alabama NFL prospects: Pros and cons for every offensive player

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Hunter De Siver

Alabama has 11 draft prospects, the second-most among all schools for the upcoming NFL Draft on April 28 through 30.

Each of these players have amazing talent, but even the best players of all time have weaknesses. Here are the pros and cons for every offensive prospect.

Evan Neal (Left Tackle)

Pros :

Protection: In his 40 games, Neal has allowed pressure on 1.1% of his pass blocks.

Team fit: Neal’s all-around dominance on the offensive line has enabled him to become one of the only players in the draft that fit (would likely start) on any team.

Versatility: Has played both sides of the offensive tackle position and can also be a guard if needed.

Cons :

Weight: NFL teams have wanted Neal to drop weight. This offseason, he has dropped 15 pounds, but teams want him to maintain it or lose more.

Snap speed: Neal’s quickness off the snap isn’t fast enough to consistently stop some of the best edge-rushers in the NFL.

Jameson Williams (Wide Receiver)

Pros :

Speed: Due to an ACL tear in the National Championship, Williams didn’t participate in the NFL Combine. However, his ability to outrun his opponent is unlike any other prospect, as the deep threat had the fifth-most yards and third-most touchdowns in all of college football.

Route running: Williams recently went viral for his insane stop-and-go ability when the NFL released a highlights tape.

Height: At 6 feet 2 inches, Williams’ above average length has given him a larger catch radius than almost every other receiver in the draft.

Cons :

Injuries: The torn ACL is the only reason why Williams won’t be a top-10 pick or the first receiver off the board.

Catching form: Williams often makes big catches with his body instead of his hands. This won’t always work out, especially in the NFL.

John Metchie III (Wide Receiver)

Pros :

Route running: Slants, curls, digs, Metchie is arguably the best route runner in the draft (Jameson Williams is a close second)

Run After Catch: Even though Metchie isn’t the fastest receiver on the team, he is able to run past defenders through jukes and moving horizontally down the field.

Quickness: Metchie has elite footwork and can change direction very well.

Cons :

Injuries: When Metchie tore his ACL in the SEC Championship, his stock immediately plummeted. He would’ve been a mid- to late-first round pick without the injury.

Speed: Metchie isn’t necessarily a deep threat, but he can definitely go long. However, when paired with a faster cornerback, he would struggle on go-routes.

Brian Robinson Jr. (Running Back)

Pros :

Power: Robinson breaks numerous tackles every game.

Outside: Robinson consistently gets to the outside of the numbers.

Stamina: Robinson is easily able to run the ball more than 20 times per game.

Cons :

Size: 6 feet 1 inch, 226 pounds. Derrick Henry is one of the only players in any sport who has insane size and speed. Robinson is fast but his size may slow him down against NFL talent.

Inconsistent: Robinson had several games with multiple touchdowns and 120-plus rushing yards. However, he had a lot games with less than 75 rushing yards.

Slade Bolden (Wide Receiver)

Pros :

Ability to get open: Most of Bolden’s receptions are when he is open over the middle of the field.

Slants: Excellent at run short- to medium-slant routes.

Special teams: Can be useful as returner.

Cons :

Slot-only: Not big, fast or strong enough to defeat an outside cornerback.

Speed: A 4.66 second 40-yard-dash is concerning. Not awful, but receivers should almost always finish under 4.55 seconds.

Stay tuned for a look at the defensive prospects in the next few days.