Alabama newcomer Jahmyr Gibbs generates bevy of buzz

4/2/22 MFB Practice Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (13) Photo by Kent Gidley

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Tyler White

Consistently fielding a star running back is one of the staples of the ‘Nick Saban Era’ of Alabama football.

Mark Ingram won Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy in 2009, followed by Derrick Henry in 2015. He ran for more than 2,000 yards in his Heisman campaign. Najee Harris was pivotal for the 2020 National Championship season with 29 touchdowns.

Word coming out of SEC Media Days suggests incoming transfer Jahmyr Gibbs may be the next great Crimson Tide running back.

“On the field he’s a great back,” said Tide safety Jordan Battle, “He’s fast, elusive, he can also catch the ball, so he’s a good matchup for linebackers as well, and our linebackers are getting better covering him in practice.”

“He’s like a little wide receiver sometimes you know,” said linebacker Will Anderson, “When you have to take those wheel routes on him and things like that you really get on your horse because he got wheels and he can run, so he’s dangerous out the backfield but I love it; it’s fun to watch”

Gibbs used that touted athleticism to his benefit at his previous college. In two seasons at Georgia Tech, Gibbs had over 2,700 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns., but Alabama quarterback Bryce Young believes Gibbs is more than simply an athletic “marvel”.

“He’s really smart, he understands the offense really well,” said Young. “It feels like he’s been here multiple years (with) how well he (understands) the offense. I’m super excited to watch him (and) to play alongside him.”