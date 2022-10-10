Alabama names grand marshal for homecoming parade

Retired Tuscaloosa Police Officer and Olympic gold medalist Lillie Leatherwood has been named this year’s grand marshal of the University of Alabama homecoming parade.

Leatherwood made history at the 1984 Olympics, where she picked up the gold medal in the women’s 4 by 400 meter relay and became UA’s first female gold medalist.

She also holds the UA record in that relay, a feat she’s held since 1987, and was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame last year.

The homecoming parade is Oct. 22 at noon, ahead of the Crimson Tide taking on Mississippi State at 6 p.m.

