Alabama must disclose status of nitrogen hypoxia executions

prison, jail

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A federal judge told Alabama to stop being vague and give a firm answer by Thursday evening on if the prison system might use the untested execution method of nitrogen hypoxia at an execution next week.

The judge gave the state the deadline to disclose whether the state could execute inmate Alan Miller by nitrogen hypoxia on Sept. 22 if the use of lethal injection is blocked.

The order comes after the state dangled the possibility during a Monday court hearing.

Nitrogen hypoxia causes death by forcing the inmate to breathe only nitrogen, thereby depriving him or her of the oxygen needed to maintain bodily functions.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/14/2022 10:30:22 AM (GMT -5:00)