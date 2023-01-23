Alabama men’s tennis beats UAB and UTC to extend winning streak

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Grace Brister

Alabama men’s tennis extended its winning streak with a pair of wins on Sunday.

The Crimson Tide defeated UAB, 5-2, and UT-Chattanooga, 7-0.

Alabama earned the doubles point against UAB by winning two of the three matches.

The Crimson Tide’s German Samofalov won his singles match in straight sets (6-2, 6-1).

Alabama’s Matias Ponce de Leon, Roan Jones, and Filip Planinsek won singles matches as well to clinch the victory over UAB,

Jones says that the Crimson Tide is on the right path for success.

“We rallied against a really good team,” Jones said. “These guys are slightly tougher competition in my opinion, and I’m just really happy that we got the job done. There’s still some more improvements to be made, but I think were headed in the right direction.”

Alabama Men’s Tennis Head Coach George Husack said he was happy with the teams performance.

“I thought we were challenged well today, and we responded very well,” Husack said. “Overall, they accepted that they were challenged today….Overall, it was a great day for them. When you wear crimson and white and a big A on your chest, people come after you….What are you going to do, put your gloves down, or are you going to stay in the battle?”

Alabama men’s tennis will return to action on Sunday, Jan. 28 against Michigan State. The match is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. inside the Roberta Alison Baumgardner Tennis Facility.