Alabama in the lead after second round of Norman Golf Regional

Courtesy of Alabama Men’s Golf Instagram

The Alabama men’s golf team heads into the final round of the 2023 Norman Golf Regionals in first place after the team scored 8-under par 280 on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide took the lead with a 36-hole team score of 15-under par. No. 9 Oklahoma trails by two strokes (-13) while No. 5 Texas is tied with Colorado for third place (-11).

Senior Canon Claycomb led the way to first place, finishing 3-under par. J.P. Cave and Jonathan Griz finished 2-under par. Nick Dunlap finished 1-under par while Thomas Ponder finished with a score of even par. All five golfers scored par or better on Tuesday.

This is the Crimson Tide men’s golf team’s 17th regional appearance under head coach Jay Seawell and the program’s 25th overall appearance.

Alabama will tee off the final round Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. CT and will be paired with Texas Tech and Oklahoma. The top five teams from each regional site will advance to the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships hosted by Arizona State University at the Grayhawk Golf Club, from May 26-31.