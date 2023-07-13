Alabama men’s golf coach Jay Seawell makes Pritchett-Moore debut

Day three at the Pritchett-Moore Men’s City Invitational featured a special tournament debut: Alabama men’s golf coach Jay Seawell was in action with doubles partner Charlie Adair.

The duo of Seawell and Adair took home their first victory of the tournament against Team-Wilkin, 7-5, 6-3.

“It means a great deal, I have always come out here between recruiting trips, all these years and watch my friends but its fun to see the community come together,” said Seawall. “to be apart of it for the first time ever, I have always wanted to compete in the tournament, it was a fun day to compete today.”

While it may be just the debut for Seawell, he impressed many of those in attendance with his athleticism.

“Golf and tennis are both rotational sports, so there is a small correlation,” said Seawell. “It didn’t look like I was very good, I promise you that, but I got a couple over the net when we need to”

The duo of Seawell and Adair advance to the next round, and will be back on the court on Friday.

“Well if you’re going to play, you might as well win,” said Seawell “We are excited to keep playing and look forward to who we play next round.”

The Pritchett-Moore Men’s City Invitational runs all week, with the semifinals on Saturday and the championship on Sunday.