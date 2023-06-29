Alabama men’s basketball opponent for ACC/SEC Challenge announced

By: WVUA Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Nate Oats and his Alabama basketball team will host the Clemson Tigers next season as part of the inaugural ACC/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge.

The Crimson Tide is 4-8 against Clemson all-time, including a 64-56 loss in the last matchup, on Dec. 12, 2020.

Last season, Clemson finished third in the ACC with a 14-6 conference record. The Tigers return multiple key players from last season’s team, including All-ACC third-team member PJ Hall, Chase Hunter and Alex Hemenway. Clemson also added four transfers and one freshman for next season’s squad.

Meanwhile, Oats lost four of his five starters from last year’s historic team. The lone starter returning is Ohio transfer Mark Sears. While the Crimson Tide lost the majority of its production from a year ago, Oats landed a top 10 recruiting class for the fall. That recruiting class features three 4-star transfers, including the No. 1 power forward in the country (NDSU transfer Grant Nelson), and two 4-star freshmen. Fairly safe to say, the Alabama basketball roster for next season will have plenty of talent.

The Alabama-Clemson matchup is set for Nov. 28 at 9:30 p.m.