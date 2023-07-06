Alabama men’s basketball lands West Virginia forward in transfer portal

Alabama Alabama Head Coach Nate Oats coaches the team during a timeout against Kentucky at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Jan 7, 2023.

By WVUA Digital Reporter Sam Thornton

TUSCALOOSA-Alabama head basketball coach Nate Oats secured another player from the transfer portal today in West Virginia forward Mohamed Wague. The 6-foot 10-inch big man placed his name in the portal during a late pursuit, notably following former West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins’ DUI arrest and resignation.

Wague chose the Crimson Tide over notable programs in Kansas State and DePaul.

NEWS: West Virginia transfer Mohamed Wague has committed to Alabama, he tells @On3sports. https://t.co/Nh85BpxXCq pic.twitter.com/A9teTar4Rj — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) July 5, 2023

As a physical threat in the paint, Wague will be a key role player in Alabama’s front court providing increased depth under Oats. Wague’s announcement will ensure an apparent presence down low joining recent transfer Grant Nelson, incoming freshman Jarin Stevenson and returning forward Nick Pringle.

Three players from Alabama’s front court last season moved on, and it’s been quickly refurbished with the assertiveness of Oat’s impressive recruiting run. In fact, Oats has doubled the number of front court players on Alabama’s roster since May 22nd when former Tide forward Charles Bediako elected to remain the NBA draft.

Before transferring to West Virginia as a sophomore, Wague was named a Junior College All-American at Harcum College. With the Mountaineers, Wague was a limited role player averaging just four points per game.

However, his length and rim protecting skills make him an important substitute this season in Tuscaloosa. Strong rebounding and scoring efficiency has been noticed in Wague’s arsenal as well, converting on nearly 80 percent of his shot attempts in the paint.

Like Bediako, Wague enters his career in Tuscaloosa as a project player. However, his availability during tough stretches of the game when foul trouble is evident makes him a terrific security blanket for Alabama.

Wague is the fourth player to join Alabama’s transfer class this season. In total, there will be eight new faces under Oats this year in Tuscaloosa, promoting an enticing season with lofty expectations for the talent possessed.