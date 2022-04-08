Alabama men’s basketball lands new transfer to bolster roster

university of alabama basketball

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Jeremy Bryant

After losing multiple players to the transfer portal, Alabama men’s basketball finally reeled in their first transfer player who can help them compete once the new season rolls around. The former Ohio University guard Mark Sears took to Twitter to announce that he is choosing to build on his great season in a place that feels more like home.

The guard from Muscle Shoals is coming at a much needed time when the outlook of next year’s team was beginning to dim after key departures from the team left Alabama head coach Nate Oats looking for answers.

The backcourt seemed a main issue, with Jaden Shackleford declaring for the draft and Jahvon Quinerly having played his last game for the Tide after tearing his ACL in the loss to Notre Dame. Waiting on the decision from JD Davison on if he will declare for the draft also does not help the immediate outlook for the team.

Sears’ transfer may bring a little more stability to ease coach Oats nerves to know that he is getting a player that can be viewed as a more consistent option than he has had in the last few years. He comes in after having a productive season, where he earned first team honors in the Mid-American conference.

Sears may be used as the new safety option for the Tide after putting up over 19 points per games while shooting over 40% on 3-point shots. He is also a player who can do a little bit of everything asked of him. He managed to dish out four assists per game while also being able to get aggressive amongst taller players and average six rebounds.

He definitely adds firepower to the Tide, which tacked on some bruises in the latter part of the season. They ended the year losing four consecutive games, including a crushing loss in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament bringing their overall record to 19-14 and 9-9 against conference opponents.

It was somewhat of a surprise that Sears made his decision so soon after telling to 247 Sports that he wanted to be patient in choosing a school after receiving a lot of interest from various programs.