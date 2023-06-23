Alabama men’s basketball lands 5-star recruit Jarin Stevenson

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Peyton Davis

Nate Oats’ hot streak continues as University of Alabama basketball has officially landed 2024 5-star recruit Jarin Stevenson over North Carolina and Virginia. The 6-foot-10, Pittsboro, North Carolina, native is reclassifying to the class of 2023, meaning he’ll join the Tide’s roster immediately.

I want to thank everyone who supported me and showed me love. With lots of prayer, I have decided to reclass to 2023 and play for the University of Alabama. 🐘 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/mtzwu0sEs5 — Jarin Stevenson (@JarinStevenson) June 21, 2023

This is a major addition for the 2023 Crimson Tide, as Oats continues adding front court depth after losing starting forwards Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney and Charles Bediako to the NBA Draft.

Stevenson joins blue chip transfer Grant Nelson (still pending an official announcement), as the most recent big win for the program, and one more slot remains open on the roster. The forward averaged 21.5 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game in his junior season at Seaforth High School, and he’s the 19th overall and No. 2 ranked in North Carolina player in the 2024 class, according to 247 Sports’ Composite Rankings.

This is yet another display of Nate Oats’ prowess as a recruiter, as picking up Stevenson when he lives less than 20 minutes from Chapel Hill is something the Alabama men’s basketball program never could have envisioned five years ago. Now it’s evident that players are attracted to the wide-open offensive system Oats brought to Tuscaloosa, and the team’s recent success has only amplified that.

Nate Oats had lost his coaching staff trio of Bryan Hodgson, Charlie Henry and Antoine Pettway by April. By May, his frontcourt was completely depleted. + Nichols State HC Austin Claunch

+ NOP Assistant Ryan Pannone

+ F Grant Nelson (likely)

+ F Jarin Stevenson Not too shabby. — Mathey Gibson (@Mathey_Gibson1) June 22, 2023

Stevenson’s skillset is an ideal replacement for the role Noah Clowney had last year, with his instincts and switch-ability on defense and well-rounded offensive game complements the athleticism and skill of Nick Pringle and Grant Nelson in the frontcourt.

The Crimson Tide’s outlook going into the 2023-24 season looks brighter this week, and the team is grabbing talent so it can repeat last year’s success. Relying less on youth, with the presence of six four year or higher players on the roster, could benefit the team in postseason play and lead to fewer dry spells on offense that Oats’ teams are sometimes accustomed to.

It’s safe to say that Oats is well on his way to ensuring a lasting legacy.