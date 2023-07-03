Alabama men’s basketball announces the addition of assistant coach Preston Murphy

2/5/21 MBB Kentucky Alabama Head Coach Nate Oats Photo by Crimson Tide Photos/UA Athletics alabama basketball

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team lost all three of its assistant coaches from last season. The Crimson Tide have officially announced the third and final member of Oats’ new staff.

Preston Murphy joins the program as the Special Assistant to the Head Coach. Preston’s duties will include “providing on-court coaching and on-campus recruiting support”, according to a press release.

“I’m pleased to be completing our basketball staff with the addition of Coach Murphy. He was a highly sought-after candidate, and we were fortunate he was most interested in joining our program,” Oats said. “I have known Preston for a long time, and I am excited about the many ways he can add tremendous value to what we do. I am always impressed with his energy, his humility, and his basketball acumen. His insight, experience and ability to connect with student-athletes will be a significant advantage for us. Additionally, Preston is a great person who is highly-regarded throughout the college basketball community. We have every expectation his hire will contribute to the continued success and high benchmarks of Alabama basketball.”

Murphy most recently served as an assistant coach at Creighton University from 2015-2019. He helped the Blue Jays win 86 games and and a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances. Murphy’s career at Creighton came to an end after he received a two-year show-cause penalty for allegedly accepting an improper payment from an athlete advisor, Christian Dawkins. The NCAA sanction expired in June, clearing the way for Murphy to join the Alabama coaching staff.

“It’s a privilege to join Alabama Athletics and become a part of the great Crimson Tide tradition – it’s an honor I will work every day to deserve. I appreciate the trust Coach Oats, Greg Byrne and the University have put in me, and I look forward to serving this institution and adding to its long history of success,” Murphy said.

Prior to coaching at Creighton, Murphy was an assistant coach for his alma mater, Rhode Island (2010-14) and Boston College (2014-15).

As a player, Murphy helped Rhode Island to the postseason in each of his four seasons. He finished his career with 1,218 points scored.

Murphy joins Ryan Pannone and Austin Claunch on Nate Oats’ staff. Alabama basketball is coming off a Sweet 16 run and a season where it captured both the SEC regular season championship and the SEC Tournament championship.