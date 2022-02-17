Alabama Men’s Basketball beats Arkansas to continue upward momentum

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Grace Brister

Following back-to-back SEC wins over Ole Miss on the road and Arkansas at home, Alabama Men’s basketball is back in the AP poll at No. 25 this week. The Crimson Tide survived Arkansas 68-67 on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum when Furman transfer, Noah Gurley, made two clutch shots in the paint down the stretch.

Noah Gurley is not at the top of the list, but he was the top performer to come in clutch and deliver the win over Arkansas.

Gurley made two of the three baskets in the final nine minutes. His basket with 1:37 to go gave the Tide the lead. One more basket with 27 seconds left gave Alabama the lead for good and snapped the Razorbacks’ nine-game win streak.

“You know, coach always tells us if you’ve got an advantage, go make a play, so that kind of was just my mindset for the last two buckets,” Gurley said.

“You know he went right at Williams, who’s their starting center, and scored it right on them so I definitely think it’s something we got to look at more,” Oats said.

The win over Arkansas improves Alabama’s record to 16-9 overall and 6-6 in the SEC. Alabama will host Mississippi State on Wednesday night in hopes to get another win.