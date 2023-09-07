Alabama looks to flip the script on Texas, highlighting their own crowd in 2023

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban talk with Steve Sarkisian prior to the game against Texas at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX on Saturday, Sep 10, 2022.

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Sutton Smith

TUSCALOOSA – Saturday’s matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Alabama Crimson Tide might be the biggest regular season college football game in 2023.

It certainly is for both teams, drawing crowds Tuscaloosa hasn’t seen since Ed Orgeron’s 2019 National Champion LSU Tigers came into town.

Reports estimate over 100,000 Texas fans will arrive with their team to help cheer on the Longhorns against the Tide.

Not to mention the countless Alabama fans traveling as well as the fans already here in Tuscaloosa.

Last season, the Tide rolled into Austin, Texas ranked number one in the country and expected to win big over the Longhorns. Texas shocked the Crimson Tide despite losing their starting quarterback, Quinn Ewers, early in the game only to lose by one point, 20-19.

The Longhorn fans were certainly a factor in that game causing several uncharacteristic penalties from some of Alabama’s key players like Will Anderson Jr. This year, Alabama head coach Nick Saban, wants to see that same impact used against Texas.

“Atmosphere, environment, fans… their energy and enthusiasm really can have an impact in a game like this, especially against the (opposing) offense,” Saban said at his Wednesday press conference. “The fans being in this game can create not only positive energy for our team, that I and our players appreciate, but make it more difficult for the other team to operate when they have the ball.”

Much like last season, both Alabama and Texas are highly ranked coming into this year’s game. The Tide are only favored by seven points on Saturday against the Longhorns as this battle looks to be a close one.

Luckily for the Crimson Tide, Texas hasn’t played in a sellout stadium on the road as big as Bryant-Denny Stadium since travelling to Ohio Stadium in 2005 to play the Ohio State Buckeyes 18 years ago.

For almost every player on the 2023 Texas squad, this will be the biggest away game atmosphere they’ve ever played in.

With Texas joining the SEC next season, this matchup is a preview of several to come in the coming years.

The Crimson Tide looks to make this an advantage for them at 6:00 P.M. C.T. Saturday night on ESPN.