Alabama looks to build off season opening win

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Alex Boothe

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban addressed the media at Mal Moore Athletic Facility on Monday afternoon. Saban made his opening statement in regards to things that he saw that he liked during the Middle Tennessee State and some things he wants the team to improve on, before previewing the upcoming game against Texas.

“[Saturday] is going to be an opportunity for our team to sort of see where we are as a team. Where are you as a player. You’re going to play against a really good player, and that usually says where am I as a player,” Saban said when talking about the upcoming Texas game. “This is going to be a good barometer for us to find out where we are as a team. So we’re going to focus on doing a great job of trying to get our guys to prepare. ”

Saban also said defensive backs Malachi Moore and Jaylen Key are day-to-day with injuries sustained in the previous game.

Alabama (1-0) is set to host the Texas Longhorns (1-0) in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night at 6 PM central time on ESPN. The Crimson Tide defeated the Longhorns last season in Austin at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium 20-19 thanks to a last second 33-yard Will Reichard field goal.