Alabama looking to clean up penalties heading into Arkansas game

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) takes the snap against Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, TX on Saturday, Oct 7, 2023.

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Penalties have hurt the Alabama football team in close games this season.

In the 34-24 loss to Texas, the Crimson Tide had 10 penalties, costing the team 90 yards. Two of those penalties erased what would have been two Alabama touchdowns. In the close win over Texas A&M this past weekend, Alabama had a whopping 14 penalties for 99 yards. Nine of those 14 penalties were pre-snap penalties.

The atmospheres had a lot to do with the penalties. Kyle Field was so loud the Alabama offense couldn’t use the normal clapping snap count method. The team went to a silent snap count where the guard taps the center to snap the ball, but A&M’s defensive front moved which caused the offensive linemen to flinch.

“One of the advantages of playing offense is you know what the snap count is, so you know when you can get off the ball,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “When it’s so noisy you have to go silent, you lose that advantage… If we’re going to do that in the future, we obviously need to practice it more, so our players don’t get spooked by moving defense because everybody’s got to go on the ball.”

With the Crimson Tide playing at home this weekend, noise shouldn’t be an issue on offense. Alabama’s next true test when it comes to playing in a hostile, loud environment comes Nov. 11 at Kentucky.