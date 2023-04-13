Alabama, like many states, in dire need of doctors

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Emily Benito

State officials and local leaders are looking to address the growing number of physician shortages in Alabama. According to the Medical Association of the State of Alabama, a 2019 study predicts the United States will face a shortage of between 46,900 and 121,900 physicians by 2032.

Alabama is in need of roughly 3,000 doctors right now, and a new bill working its way through the 2023 legislature aims to address that shortage.

State Sen. April Weaver introduced the Physician Workforce Act to address the growing need for medical professionals. The bill introduces immediate, mid-range and long-term solutions for filling the gap of licensed medical doctors in Alabama. Here are four things the bill is expected to do, if passed. Streamline some aspects of the qualification process without compromising a high standard for care

Establish an apprenticeship-like program for medical graduates who don’t match into residency programs so they can start working while training under a licensed physician

Allow international medical graduates to apply for a license in two years instead of three

Repeal an out-of-state testing requirement for physicians moving to Alabama

Dr. Stephen Loyd, Chief Medical officer at Cedar Recovery said keeping doctors in the state is key to fulfilling that need, especially in rural areas. “The issue always in rural areas is going to be providers. I think that’s where we’ve got to get really creative with telehealth,” said Loyd. “I’m never going to get a sexual trauma specialist in rural Alabama, it’s not gonna happen, but can I get one in Birmingham who’s hooked up electronically and can help someone in a rural county.” University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Weida said part of the solution relies on young people from rural Alabama. Many of these young people are more likely to be interested and willing to go back and practice in their hometowns. “You have a much bigger percentage of your physicians in training staying in Alabama if they came from Alabama, and a much higher percentage if they came from rural area in Alabama that they’ll stay in Alabama,” said Weida. During a conference Wednesday, doctors also discussed how the shortage of doctors is affecting the ongoing opioid crisis.

“I think it is important for us to have more primary care, in Alabama. I think that is the solution, or one of the solutions to the opioid epidemic,” Weida said. “Where we can identify those who are at risk and treat them where they live in the rural areas. Because otherwise they are not going to be able to go to the big cities to get treatment. They need to get it in their backyard.”

If you’re not a doctor and aren’t planning on becoming one, there’s still something you can do to help, Loyd said.

“People want to know all the time, ‘what can I do?’ ” said Loyd. “No. 1, change your attitude. People suffering from addiction are suffering from a treatable medical illness and they don’t need somebody to show them tough love or kick them out. They need somebody to help them.”

Both the House and Senate versions of this bill passed unanimously in committee Wednesday.