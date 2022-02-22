Alabama lawmakers to debate transgender bathroom ban

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama lawmakers will debate a proposal that would bar transgender students from using school bathrooms and locker rooms that match their current gender identity.

The Alabama House of Representatives is scheduled to debate the bill that mandates K-12 schools require students to use multi-person facilities that match the sex on their original birth certificate.

Similar policies in other states have resulted in litigation. The U.S. Supreme Court last year rejected a Virginia school board’s appeal to reinstate its transgender bathroom ban.

The full 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was scheduled to hear oral arguments Tuesday in a similar case.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/22/2022 2:18:32 PM (GMT -6:00)