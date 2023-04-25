Alabama lawmaker: 2nd Amendment protects against stricter gun laws

By WVUA 23 Student News Reporter Emily Benito

In the U.S. there have been more than 13,000 gun-related deaths so far this year, including gun violence and suicides. Within those numbers are the victims of just under 200 mass shootings, or incidents where four or more people were killed.

In Alabama, the most recent mass shooting was a Sweet 16 birthday party in Dadeville earlier this month that left four people dead and 32 injured. So far six people 20 or younger have been arrested and charged with reckless murder in the shooting. The youngest is 15.

The four who died were between the ages of 17 and 23.

Alabama is the second-highest state for gun violence in the U.S.

Last year, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a permitless carry bill sponsored by State Sen. Gerald Allen of Tuscaloosa. The bill went into effect Jan. 1, and removes the requirement for gun owners to apply and pay for a concealed carry permit through their local sheriff’s office.

Allen said those numbers are unfortunate, but the Second Amendment protects the rights of gun owners.

“It’s an unfortunate situation that takes place,” Allen said. “But at the same time the will of law is in place. We have a constitution. We have the Second Amendment. It is something that we cannot even begin to go to the table and discuss how we can dismantle the Second Amendment. That’s off the table.”

Allen said guns aren’t the issue.

“Where are the moms and dads? Where are the grandparents? Where’s the clergy? Where’s the school teachers and administrators at these high schools and middle schools?” Allen said. “We’ve got to open up and communicate with our children.”

Allen said a lack of parental oversight is a major cause of gun violence involving teenagers.

“The older generations have come and gone and now here we are, facing serious issues,” Allen said. “It comes back to the family. That’s where it’s at.”