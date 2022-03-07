Alabama Law Enforcement Agency participates in safety initiative

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is partnering with law enforcement officers in neighboring states to conduct quarterly highway traffic enforcement periods as a part of a national safety initiative called SafeDRIVE.

SafeDRIVE aims to eliminate commercial motor vehicle traffic collisions through periods of high visibility enforcement details. The first enforcement period took place from March 1 through 3, and the next one will take place from June 21 through 23.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility including passenger vehicle drivers, truck drivers, bus drivers, bicyclists, motorcyclists, and even pedestrians,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor in a statement. “When traveling on our roads, we must remember that we all face a variety of safety challenges. Our goal is to eliminate dangerous driving behaviors such as aggressive or distracted driving and educate all motorists, and pedestrians, on how to share the road safely so everyone makes it home alive.”

SafeDRIVE’s enforcement efforts include monitoring aggressive driving, speeding, following too close, failing to wear seat belts, distracted driving, and driving under the influence.

The initiative will also help ensure CMV drivers are following industry regulations and are in compliance with hours of service, commercial driver licenses, medical certification, and commercial motor vehicle credentialing.

It will complement a national campaign initiated by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration called “Our Roads, Our Safety,” which educates motorists on how to share the road.

