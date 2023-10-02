Alabama launches Beat Auburn Beat Hunger food drive Friday

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Leosha Dickens

The University of Alabama community is looking to beat Auburn in more way than one this season, as the 30th Beat Auburn Beat Hunger food drive kicked off Sept. 29.

This annual food drive collects canned goods and other nonperishable food donations like cereal, crackers and cookies, shelf-stable box meals and condiments for the West Alabama Food Bank, which distributes donations to local agencies hosting food pantries.

According to the BABH website, Alabama and Auburn have collected more than 8 million pounds of food since the event’s inception. Last year, Alabama pulled out the win with 565,983 pounds of food.

More than 140 donation barrels have been installed around the UA campus and at a few locations around Tuscaloosa. You can check donation barrel locations right here.

If you aren’t interested in purchasing items but still want to help, you can donate money directly online right here.