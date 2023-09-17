Alabama lands instate LB recruit Quinton Reese

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama football landed a commit following its win over USF. Three-star linebacker Quinton Reese made his announcement on Twitter:

Reese attends Ramsay High School in Birmingham. He chose the Crimson Tide over Troy, South Alabama, Central Florida, and Marshall.

247Sports has him rated as the No. 145 linebacker in the Class of 2024 and the No. 74 player in the state. Alabama extended an offer on Aug. 1 of this year.

Reese joins the No. 4 recruiting class in the country. He becomes the third linebacker in the group, joining four-star Cayden Jones and three-star Justin Okoronkwo. Alabama now has 20 commits in the class which is headlined by a pair of five-stars, Jaylen Mbakwe and Julian Sayin.