Alabama lands in-state DL for its 2025 recruiting class

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban runs on the field against Middle Tennessee at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Sep 2, 2023.

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Alex Chasen

The Crimson Tide added some power to its 2025 recruiting class, getting a commitment from in-state target Antonio Coleman, a defensive line prospect from Saraland High School in south Alabama.

Coleman becomes the sixth verbal commit and the third in-state commit to join the Tide’s 2025 class. The other two, fellow Saraland Spartan Ryan Williams and running back Anthony Rogers out of IMG Academy, but a native of Pike Road.

Coleman expressed his satisfaction with his choice to join Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, feeling like he’s finally fulfilling his childhood dreams and that coach Saban has made it feel like home.

The deal was sold after his visit to Tuscaloosa and Bryant-Denny Stadium for Saturday’s game versus Texas.

Alabama extended their offer to Coleman back in March during his visit with the program. Since then, he has stayed in frequent communication with defensive line coach Freddie Roach, the connection they have built played a huge role in his commitment.

The Tide beat out other powerhouse programs such as Clemson, Florida, Oklahoma, and Texas to secure the No. 23 defensive lineman in the country and four-star talent.

Coleman and Williams have been playing football together since they were kids. The two now look to finish off their high school years together before continuing their joined journey as they head to Tuscaloosa for the 2025 season.