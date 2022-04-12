Alabama lands football transfer from Vanderbilt

bryant-denny stadium, university of alabama fans

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Drew Pavan

The Crimson Tide football team landed yet another stud from the transfer portal in Vanderbilt offensive linemen Tyler Sheen.

Sheen, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound linemen announced his commitment on Twitter as he decided to roll with the Crimson Tide over LSU, Virginia and NC State.

Sheen comes to Tuscaloosa with two years left of eligibility in his college career, and he’s been a Vanderbilt starter since the 2019 season.

The acquisition of the veteran linemen is a much-needed one for the Crimson Tide. Two spots are open on the line after the departure of Evan Neal and Chris Owens to the NFL.

Sheen’s specific spot on the line is in question, with him having experience at both tackle spots.

Sheen has started 33 games since 2019 and with his experience, he will give the inexperienced Offensive line some veteran help. Look for Sheen to make an immediate impact on the line.