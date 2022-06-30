Alabama lands commitment from highly talented Junior College linebacker

By WVUA sports reporter Foster Hinton

Junior College linebacker Justin Jefferson has committed to Alabama.

Jefferson attends Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, Mississippi. The JUCO standout is listed at 6-foot-2 and 218 pounds. Jefferson has been timed at 4.34 seconds in the 40-yard dash, helping him become one of Alabama’s top defensive targets in the 2023 recruiting class.

He worked out at Alabama’s camp earlier this month where he spent time with defensive coordinator Pete Golding, who served as his lead recruiter.

Jefferson picked Alabama over Florida, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss among others. Alabama now has eight commitments for the 2023 class.